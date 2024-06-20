Colin Castleton talks about summer plans, says he wants to stay with Lakers

Some feel the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest weakness right now is the lack of a true serviceable center other than Anthony Davis. Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood, two backup centers they brought in as free agents last summer, were thoroughly disappointing this season, and they may be looking for a serious upgrade at that position.

They do have an intriguing young prospect at that position in Colin Castleton. An undrafted rookie this season, Castleton appeared in just 16 games for a total of 59 minutes this season, but he did well in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

He will soon be a restricted free agent, but it sounds like he’s focused on remaining with the Purple and Gold.

Via Lakers Nation:

“Yeah, for sure, definitely. That’s my goal, that’s my plan, I want to play with the Lakers,” Castleton said in an interview with Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane and Sean Davis. “Just going with the flow right now, seeing how everything falls out. Just working out every day, focusing on that. That’s my plan right now, being able to play with the Lakers is something that I plan on doing so we’ll see what happens with that.”

Castleton started to whet the appetite of Lakers fans by showing off a unique set of skills in summer league player last year. He plans on participating in summer league play again this year.

“Just going into Summer League that’s my mindset. I’m not really focused on anything else,” Castleton added. “Kind of just finished up the year, got right back out to LA, and my mindset right now is just getting better, like I said focusing on my shooting. I haven’t really even thought of anything outside of getting better within my game. “Focusing on my body and the weight room just as much as I am on my shooting. Just to get my weight up a little bit more. I’ve been working on little bit of things core wise, a little bit upper body, but a lot of lower body as well. Just focusing on my strength a little bit more and then just the shooting part. But as far as next year or my contract or what’s gonna happen, I have no idea so just going in with a positive mindset.”

While the 6-foot-11 24-year-old can facilitate out of the high post, he has no outside shot to speak of. Adding one would significantly raise his ceiling as a pro player.

The Lakers have had success in recent years finding diamonds in the rough such as Austin Reaves and Alex Caruso. If Castleton turns out to be the next one, it would greatly help augment their frontcourt a bit while giving them a serviceable young player to develop.

