Colin C. Rhodes: Notebook: Raddish, Viani named Big X Player, Pitcher of the Year

Jun. 1—FAIRMONT — Marion County high school baseball left its mark this season. So much so that county players took home both Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year awards from the Big X Conference, as well as 10 all-conference team selections.

East Fairmont senior first baseman Danny Raddish received the Big X Player of the Year award for his stellar senior season. He averaged .452 with 42 hits and 48 runs batted in, 21 extra base hits, and 11 home runs. He finished with an on-base percentage of .540.

"My coaches and teammates gave me the chance to win this award by giving me opportunities in games to make an impact," Raddish said via text. "Our season didn't end the way we wanted it to, but having multiple Big X award winners on our team shows how hard we worked and how great the team can be. I am honored to take home Big X Player of the Year, but I couldn't have done it without the support from my teammates and coaches."

Of the 11 home runs Raddish hit, it included a grand slam against Ritchie County on March 29. His grand slam put East Fairmont up 8-0 in the bottom of the second before the Bees eventually won 12-0 in a mercy rule.

Raddish also had a big game against Lincoln on April 10 going 3-for-4 at the plate with a single, a double, and a three-run home run. He totaled five runs batted in that day in the 14-4 win.

Fairmont Senior grad Sammy Viani won Big X Pitcher of the Year after a comeback season on the mound. The Fairmont State commit missed his junior year because of a knee injury, and he came back with the heat to help the Polar Bears reach regionals before falling to Frankfort in two of three games.

"[The award] means a lot to me," Viani said. "Coming from Fairmont Senior, we're not really known as a baseball school. My dad always talks about how he was so good in high school, so I kinda have a one-up on him now. We're not really known for baseball around here, so it means a lot."

Viani credits the improved defense from last year for helping him win this award. He said the defense played its best during the middle of the season whenever he'd start at pitcher. Viani also mentioned he had the award won by the end of the year because of the mid-season games.

Two games stand out on Viani's season as top performances. In the season-opener and his first game back from injury, Viani pitched a no-hitter against Cameron and allowed just one walk in the 7-0 win. And in the April 29 game against North Marion, Viani threw 12 strikeouts for a 9-0 shutout win.

Of the 10 all-conference team selections, two made it to the first team, with eight more dominating the second team. Fairmont Senior junior utility player Cam Peschl and East Fairmont sophomore pitcher Owen Music received first-team nods for Marion County.

On the second team, senior outfielder Dylan Ours, senior infielder Hayden Jones, and junior utility Landon Canfield represented Fairmont Senior. Junior infielders Spencer Parrish, Rylan Craig, and Gavin Owens all made it for North Marion. Senior outfielder Ian Graffius and sophomore utility Brody Bledsoe showed up for East Fairmont.

NORTH/SOUTH ALL-STAR GAMES

Marion County has a grand total of 12 players and two coaches representing the three high schools in the North/South all-star events in June for football, golf and baseball.

The North/South Baseball Classic features senior outfielder Ian Graffius and senior first baseman Danny Raddish from East Fairmont on the North squad. First pitch is at noon on Sunday, June 2 at GoMart Park in Charleston.

The first ever North/South All-Star Golf Tournament, scheduled for Little Creek Golf Course in South Charleston on Monday, June 3, features Fairmont Senior's own Luke Corley as coach of the North team. He's joined by Polar Bear seniors Lanae Street, Caden Musgrove and Caleb Young.

The roster released for the golf tournament also lists the colleges some of the golfers will attend in the fall. Young and Street both committed to Fairmont State University, and North teammates Brasinn Provenzano from Oak Glen and Dustin Keener from Grafton are also headed to Fairmont State.

The North/South Football game features two East Fairmont Bees, four North Marion Huskies, and two Fairmont Senior Polar Bears on the North Bears for the June 15 game at South Charleston High. North Marion head coach Daran Hays is an assistant coach for the North team as well.

Quarterback Ian Crookshanks and receiver Avery Brown made it for East Fairmont. Linebacker Casey Minor, lineman Nathan Miller, receiver Landon Frey, and running back Aaron Hoffman represent North Marion. Running back Dylan Ours and receiver Gavin Michael show up for Fairmont Senior.

