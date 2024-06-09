Colin C. Rhodes: COLUMN: What's the purpose of college athletics?

Jun. 8—We're in a new era of college athletics.

After a few years of student athletes legally making money from name, image, and likeness deals, colleges themselves will be paying student athletes for playing sports. Gone are the days of amateurism.The days of professional college sports are here.

Should student athletes really be paid for playing? I think we need to ask a different questions first before we find our answer: What's the purpose of college athletics anyway?

I looked in a lot of places to find the answer. The mission statements of college athletic departments and the National Collegiate Athletic Association, articles detailing the history of college athletics, polling people on social media, talking with strangers on the street, and asking friends and family in the various group chats I'm in.

First, I'm gonna go over the mission statements. West Virginia University, an NCAA Division I school, said athletics is to "provide the means to empower student-athletes to develop as leaders and achieve their full potential academically, athletically and personally."

Fairmont State University, a D II school, said the purpose of the athletic department is to "produce successful graduates and championship teams that reflect the core values of respect, responsibility, integrity, service and sportsmanship."

Bethany College, the only D III school in West Virginia, states on its athletic page "enhance the education of those who participate."

The mission of the NCAA, according to ncaa.org (which should not be confused with ncaa.com, although that's also run by the NCAA), is to "provide a world-class athletics and academic experience for student-athletes that fosters lifelong well-being."

WVU, Fairmont State, and the NCAA have pretty similar mission statements in terms of the goal: to assist in bettering and developing people. Bethany, being a school that doesn't hand out athletic scholarships, sees athletics as more secondary to education than anything else.

These philosophies from schools and the governing body of college athletics come from a more modern view of sports. But the first college athletics in the U.S. developed over 170 years go, at least according to the articles I read.

The articles I looked through included "The Beginning of Organized Collegiate Sport" by Guy Lewis, which was published in 1970, an article titled "College Athletics" on education.stateuniversity.com, and the NCAA's history of college sports on ncaa.org.

The consensus of these articles is that students organized the first college sports as a means to have fun outside of rigorous classes. Some of the early sports included rowing and football, and early adopters of sports included the likes of Harvard and Yale.

As athletics caught on at other schools in the Northeast and Midwest, student-run teams traveled to other schools for games. This caught the attention of the school administration, with the president of Cornell University in 1873 protesting his students traveling far for a game of football.

Eventually, these clubs of student-athletes began receiving support from alumni to build programs, and these programs formed associations with other schools. Harvard became the first to have a football stadium in 1904, which is around the same time a problem occurred: non-students on the teams.

According to the ncaa.org article, some football teams had hired players who weren't enrolled in the schools associated with the teams — essentially, professional players. That, along with the problem of how violent football was at the time, led to the creation of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of the United States, the precursor of the NCAA.

So looking at the issue historically, what's the purpose of college athletics? To provide students of colleges and universities a relief from classes. Eventually, aspects such as entertainment for the masses became another purpose, as evidenced by Harvard's stadium.

But what do the people think? From the responses I received from my polls and inquiring, there's a lot of reasons why people think athletics exist. Here's a list of what I got from polls and asking people: — To entertain — To boost morale of the students — To increase enrollment — To build community either with other players or spectators — To keep students physically active — To assist education — To develop life skills (teamwork, self discipline, etc.) — To bring in revenue for schools — To prepare for a career — To let students who love their sports play their sports — To get ahead in life — To give students something fun to do

Some people gave the same answers as others, and some even gave multiple purposes. What I notice is there are three groups these answers give for who college athletics is for.

First and foremost is the student athletes. This has been the case from the very beginning. Whether it be to keep them fit, to assist in their education, to prepare them for life and their career, or to give them more time to play the sports they love, it's about the students.

The second group is the spectators. It's a form of entertainment but also something that builds a sense of community to be part of. This is especially evident with how passionate sports fans are today and the lengths they go to support their teams from the sideline (body paint anyone?).

The third is the schools. Athletics have been and are currently used as a means to increase enrollment, thus bringing in revenue for the school to continue to operate. And schools also make money from selling the sport to the spectator, either through ticket sales or merchandise.

This last group can also include the NCAA and athletic conferences. The college sports industry brings in billions of dollars, making some very rich conference commissioners and executives.

And this is where the argument to pay student-athletes comes in. If the NCAA, conferences, and schools are making all this money off of what the students are doing, why shouldn't they be compensated?

But do the purposes of college athletics justify paying student athletes? It's mixed. If you look at it from the "it's for the students" perspective, they don't really because sports is meant to prepare someone for life beyond college. It's not to make them money.

If you look at it from "it helps the schools," however, it's a conflicting purpose where schools make money off students and fans. This bets the question: should the schools really be making this much money off the backs of student-athletes?

The answer depends on what the purpose of these schools is. We can find that in the mission statements of these colleges and universities.

Looking at the mission statements for the same schools we looked at earlier as examples (WVU, Fairmont State, and Bethany), we find the main focus is education. If the main focus of these schools is to educate, then athletics should remain secondary.

Some schools are better at keeping it this way than others. The ones that do it best are the lower division schools, while the Division I schools seem to have an imbalance. And it's at the Division I level that student-athletes are being paid the most.

In a way, it all evens out. But I don't think this is how it should be. Yes, athletics have an important place, but I don't think schools should ever have taken advantage of student-athletes to make millions if not billions of dollars in the first place. Yet here we are.

Will it ever be fixed the way it should? Who knows. I don't. We'll be fortunate if college sports can stabilize with how up in the air everything is right now. It's uncharted waters, and we're diving in head first.

