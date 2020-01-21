Colgate wins 9th straight home game, tops Bucknell 80-65

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Jordan Burns had 23 points as Colgate won its ninth straight home game, defeating Bucknell 80-65 on Monday night.

Will Rayman had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Colgate (15-5, 6-1 Patriot League). Tucker Richardson added 16 points and Nelly Cummings had 14 .

Andrew Funk had 16 points for the Bison (8-12, 4-3). John Meeks added 11 points. Avi Toomer had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Colgate plays American on the road on Saturday. Bucknell plays Loyola (Md.) at home on Saturday.

