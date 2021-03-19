Colgate players take a knee during anthem before 1st-round game vs. Arkansas

Before their first-round game against Arkansas on Friday, eight Colgate players took a knee during the national anthem. It wasn't broadcast on TV, but the moment was captured in a photo by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.

Several Colgate players took a knee during national anthem here. pic.twitter.com/cdh8uV42uk — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 19, 2021

It's unclear if any Colgate players have taken a knee before other games this season.

There have been a few incidents this season of players on other teams kneeling during the anthem. In early January, the entire Kentucky men's basketball team — players and coaches — kneeled before their game against Florida.

Together as one pic.twitter.com/4cWrZw8z74 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 9, 2021

That was the first time Kentucky had been on the court for the anthem during the season. A Florida player also knelt during the anthem.

#Gators guard Scottie Lewis, who is also an activist, kneels during the National Anthem. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/JOqvFMcKsk — Cierra Clark (@CierraClark_) January 9, 2021

Bluefield College, which plays in the NAIA, forfeited a game in February after president David Olive suspended several players for kneeling during the anthem, which they'd been doing since January. The decision to suspend them was made after the players refused to stop kneeling. To avoid further penalties from the school, the team decided to stay in the locker room during the anthem for the rest of the season.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 19: Colgate Raiders team members during the National Anthem prior to the start of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

