Colgate favored in Patriot League behind 10 preseason picks

(STATS) - Defending champion Colgate had the most Patriot League preseason selections and was picked for a title repeat in the league's preseason poll on Tuesday.

Colgate boasted 10 players on the 29-member squad, led by quarterback Grant Breneman and defensive end Nick Wheeler, the league's preseason offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.

The Raiders, who went 10-2 overall and 6-0 in league games, was picked first in the preseason poll over Holy Cross and Georgetown.

Georgetown has the second-most preseason selections with seven.

PATRIOT LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL

Head Coaches and Sports Information Directors Vote

1. Colgate (12 first-place votes), 72 points

2. Holy Cross (2), 58

3. Georgetown, 51

4. Fordham, 39

5. Lehigh, 38

6. Lafayette, 21

7. Bucknell, 15

PATRIOT LEAGUE PRESEASON TEAM

Offensive Player of the Year - Grant Breneman, QB, Colgate

Defensive Player of the Year - Nick Wheeler, DE, Colgate

Offense

QB - Grant Breneman, Colgate, Jr.

RB - Alex Mathews, Colgate, Sr.

RB - Domenic Cozier, Holy Cross, Sr.

FB - Isaac Schley, Georgetown, Sr.

WR - Michael Dereus, Georgetown, Sr.

WR - Nick Pearson, Lafayette, Sr.

WR - Jorge Portorreal, Lehigh, Jr.

TE - Nick Diaco, Colgate, Sr.

OL - Jack Badovinac, Colgate, Jr.

OL - Jovaun Woolford, Colgate, Sr.

OL - Brett Boddy, Holy Cross, Sr.

OL - Brian Foley, Holy Cross, Jr.

OL - Jake Marotti, Lafayette, Sr.

Defense

DL - Nick Wheeler, Colgate, Sr.

DL - Duval Paul, Georgetown, Jr.

DL - Khristian Tate, Georgetown, Sr.

DL - Malik Hamm, Lafayette, So.

LB - Simeon Page, Bucknell, Jr.

LB - Nick Ioanilli, Colgate, Sr.

LB - Glenn Cunningham, Fordham, Jr.

LB - Wes Bowers, Georgetown, Jr.

DB - Abu Daramy-Swaray, Colgate, Sr.

DB - Jesse Bramble, Fordham, Sr.

DB - Ahmad Wilson, Georgetown, Jr.

DB - Yasir Thomas, Lafayette, Sr.

Special Teams

PK - Chris Puzzi, Colgate, Sr.

P - Alex Pechin, Bucknell, R-Sr.

RS - Abu Daramy-Swaray, Colgate, Sr.

Non-Specialist - Ahmad Wilson, Georgetown, Jr.