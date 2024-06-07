Colgan’s Cooper Simmons Named the 2024 KABC 2-1A Player of the Year

PITTSBURG, KS — Recently the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches Announced their post-season awards and 2024 All-State teams and St. Mary’s-Colgan Senior Cooper Simmons has been named the 2024 KABC 2-1A Player of the Year.

Simmons had a big year for the Panthers helping lead them to a 20-5 record and a 3rd place finish in the State Tournament.

This season, Simmons hit with a .516 batting average with 28 RBI’s and a on base percentage of .644.

He also hit 3 home-runs and had 32 hits on the season.

In the field, Simmons posted a .907 fielding percentage.

He was also dominant on the mount posting a 5-1 overall record with an ERA of .677.

In 41.1 innings pitched, he struck out 33 batters and only allowed an opposing batting average of .192.

In their 3rd place game against Thomas More Prep, Simmons pitched a 6-inning no-hitter while striking out 6 batters.

Simmons will now turn his attention to the next journey of his life as he is set to play football at Pittsburg State University and will join the Gorillas this summer.

