Colfax softball emerging as a contender as historic season continues

Western Wisconsin is littered with high-level softball programs at all levels, but Division 4 in particular has several teams that have been perennial contenders. Fall Creek, McDonell and Grantsburg are teams that have consistently competed in late playoff rounds in recent years, with Grantsburg and McDonell — the Macks doing it at the Division 5 level — even winning state titles in the last 10 years.

A new Division 4 contender has emerged this season, however. Colfax is in the midst of perhaps its most successful season in program history. The Vikings stand at 17-3 with the WIAA softball tournament beginning this week.

Colfax is also 13-0 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play, already securing the league’s title outright. It’s the first conference title in program history. It’s already been a season for the ages for the Vikings, and one that’s years in the making.

“It’s been a long work in progress getting to where we’re at,” Colfax head coach John Dickinsen said. “[The team] went through a lot of tough times going from four wins their freshman and sophomore years to eight wins to 13 wins and a regional championship for the first time in 41 years last year. That foundation of hard work and, and grit, positive attitudes and really working hard has been there.”

Indeed the Vikings are a perfect storm of talent and senior leadership combining to create a team capable of making a deep run in the postseason. Colfax features three four-year starters in Jada Anderson, a three time all-conference shortstop, McKenna Shipman, a two time all-conference second baseman, and Alexis Schindler who plays shortstop.

That senior trio is among the staggering eight players the Vikings have that are batting .333 or better in 50 at bats or more.

There’s not an easy out in the Colfax lineup as the lowest OPS for a player with more than 20 at bats is .787.

“We’ve got a crew of girls [where] there’s no gimme outs,” Dickinsen said. “We had girls step up last year. I think a huge part of it is we’ve got three, now four seniors that are all in that batting lineup.”

In addition to Colfax’s seniors, juniors Audrey Ebert, Hannah Peterson and Emma Medin are fixtures of the Vikings lineup. They all carry an OPS above .890.

Talent abounds in Colfax, but the Vikings best player is arguably just a sophomore. Brynn Sikora was just a freshman last season, but finished second in voting for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Player of the Year award.

There has been no sophomore slump for the catcher this year. Sikora leads the team in virtually every offensive category including home runs with six, runs batted in with 29, batting average at .577, on-base percentage at .672 and slugging percentage at an eye-popping 1.192.

When it’s all said and done, Sikora could go down as perhaps the best softball player Colfax has had in its program. Dickinsen says the backstop is already getting Division I college looks and is excited about what her future holds.

Sikora has also stepped up as the team’s catcher despite it not being her natural position. The sophomore is naturally a second baseman but has filled in as the teams catcher for pitcher Laikyn Beyer.

“She’s just an amazing athlete. Anywhere we put her she’s stepped up,” Dickinsen said. “I can’t say enough positive things about her. She’s got such a great attitude. She works her butt off and she’s got the natural tools.”

Sikora’s battery mate Laikyn Beyer has been just as important to the team’s success this season. Beyer — also a sophomore — has toed the rubber in every game this season for Colfax.

She had a 2.07 ERA and 117 strikeouts in Colfax’s first 18 games this season. Alexis Schindler has also pitched this season for the Vikings, but in a much sparser role.

“I don’t care what team you are, how good of a hitter you are, she makes it hard on you,” Dickinsen said. “If we get three plus runs, we have a very good shot of winning the game. I don’t care who we’re playing, even against some of the top teams now. Might we give up more than that? Sure. But we know we’ve given ourselves a really good shot, because she’s able to come in and make teams earn their runs.”

The Vikings have the roster to make a run in the postseason, but they have a tough road in front of them. The WIAA has already revealed the postseason seedings for some sectionals, including Sectional 1A and 1B of Division 4.

Colfax was given the No. 3 seed in Sectional 1B and the Vikings will host No. 6 Lake Holcombe/Cornell in the regional semifinals on May 21. Should Colfax advance, the Vikings could potentially take on No. 2 seed McDonell in the regional finals.

Sectional 1 features four teams ranked in the top ten of Division 4 in the latest WFSCA/WisSports.net Softball Coaches Poll. Colfax is one of them at No. 7, McDonell is at No. 5 and Fall Creek and Grantsburg are ranked No. 2 and No. 1 in the state respectively.

If the Vikings were to make a run to the state tournament, they may have to go through all three. They could meet McDonell in the regional finals, Fall Creek in sectional semifinals and Grantsburg in sectional finals. Colfax has already faced Grantsburg once this season, hanging tough but ultimately falling 8-4 to the Pirates.

The sectional is an undeniable gantlet. Dickinsen has stressed the need for taking it one game at a time this season but does believe the Vikings can play with anyone.The loss to Grantsburg only strengthened that resolve as Dickinsen said the team realized it didn’t play its best yet Colfax still hung with the Pirates.

“I think the girls are realizing that ‘Hey, you know, we deserve to be in that [group],’” Dickinsen said. “How’s the game going to go? Who knows, but we’re gonna go give them a heck of a game regardless.”