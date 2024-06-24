Colfax-Mingo baseball rallies past Montezuma

Jun. 24—MONTEZUMA — Cael Bracewell homered on the first at-bat of the game and the Colfax-Mingo baseball team rallied from an early hole to down Montezuma on June 17.

The Tigerhawks posted season highs in hits and errors and won the South Iowa Cedar League game, 13-11, in eight innings. The 13 runs also are a season high.

The Braves answered Bracewell's bomb with a four-run first inning and the hosts took a 6-2 lead after three.

Colfax-Mingo rallied with two in the second and two in the third and then went in front following a four-run sixth.

Cael Bracewell

The Tigerhawks extended the lead with a single run in the seventh, but Montezuma forced extras with four runs in the bottom of the frame.

Joe Earles, Donnie Baucom and Alex Teed all had three hits to lead the offense, while Bracewell and Logan Exley tallied two hits.

Earles finished with two doubles, two runs, two RBIs, one walk and one steal, Teed doubled, scored two runs and had one RBI and Baucom doubled and scored one run.

Bracewell's night included his second homer of the season, a double, four runs, four walks, one RBI and one steal.

The Tigerhawk senior leads Colfax-Mingo with 16 runs, six doubles, 13 walks, 27 total bases and 12 steals and he's posted a team-best on-base percentage of .559.

Both of Bracewell's homers this season have come in wins against Montezuma. The Tigerhawks swept the Braves this summer and have won six straight in the series.

Exley added one RBI to his two hits, while Camden Cunningham, Wyatt Jay and Konner Dalton all had one hit.

Cunningham tripled, had two RBIs, walked once and scored one run, Jay collected two RBIs and was hit by one pitch and Dalton doubled, scored one run and had one RBI.

Kaden Dalton drew two walks, scored one run and stole one base and Xavier Woods scored one run and swiped one bag.

The Tigerhawks (6-9, 5-7 in the SICL) struck out 13 times at the plate but also drew eight walks.

Colfax-Mingo had a 16-8 advantage in hits and Montezuma (4-8, 4-8) committed four errors.

Cunningham started on the mound and took the no decision after allowing seven runs — four earned — on six hits, three walks and two hit batters in four innings. He struck out five.

Joe Earles

Kaden Dalton pitched the fifth and sixth innings and surrendered four runs — three earned — on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts.

Jay (1-2) got his first varsity pitching win after tossing the final two frames. He allowed no earned runs, one hit and two walks and fanned three.

Easton Hudnut led Montezuma with two hits, two runs and two steals and Cruz DeJong walked three times and stole five bases. The Braves registered 14 steals in the loss.

Colfax-Mingo's home game against BGM on June 19 and road contest at HLV on June 20 were postponed due to weather.

The Tigerhawks will make up the BGM game on June 28 in Colfax and will play HLV on June 26 in Victor.