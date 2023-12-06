Colette Maze, 109-year-old pianist who specialised in the works of her neighbour Debussy – obituary

Colette Maze, three months before her 109th birthday - STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Colette Maze, who has died aged 109, began her recording career at the age of 90 after a lifetime spent teaching the piano; she made a speciality of Debussy’s music, pointing out that during her childhood in First World War Paris she lived near the Impressionist composer. “We could have seen each other,” she speculated.

As a student of Alfred Cortot (1877-1962), Colette Maze valued and passed on the French pianist’s poetic insights, describing how his technique focused on relaxation and flexibility. “Playing the piano has a physical quality. You’re touching it, caressing it,” she told Deutsche Welle, demonstrating the difference between hammering the keys and gently caressing them with her fingertips.

A petite, birdlike figure, she brought to the keyboard a rare tenderness and beauty, born of a century’s experience. While she never had a career in the concert hall, her private recitals in recent years were a remarkable connection to a fast-vanishing period of inter-war musical elegance.

Colette Maze's 2014 Debussy album

Her first album, featuring Debussy’s First Book of Preludes, was released in 2004. Ten years later came more Debussy including Clair de Lune, Estampes and Children’s Corner. Her seventh and final album, 109 Years of Piano, appeared in June this year, featuring music by Debussy, Schumann, Gershwin and Piazzolla, as well as works by the guitarist Bertrand Cazé.

By then, Colette Maze had a large following on social media. “I’m young,” she exclaimed in an interview for her 108th birthday, adding that she was still playing the piano four hours a day. “Age is stories that don’t exist.”

She was born Colette Claire Saulnier into a bourgeois family in Paris on June 16 1914, the daughter of Léon Saulnier, who ran a fertiliser plant, and his wife Denise, née Piollet, whose violin-playing calmed young Colette’s asthma. Her maternal grandmother was a pianist.

As a toddler she was able to pick out at the keyboard nursery rhymes that she heard from the apartment above. At the age of five she began taking piano lessons with her mother’s accompanist, describing how she found in music a comfort that was absent in her strict upbringing.

Her parents were opposed to her pursuing a career of any sort, let alone as a professional pianist. But at the age of 15 she managed to enter the École Normale de Musique de Paris, where Cortot placed her in a class with Jeanne Blanchard, a virtuoso pianist of the time. She also had lessons with Nadia Boulanger, though the pair did not bond.

During the war she was a nurse in Auxerre, south of Paris, where the family had a home. Afterwards she had a son, Fabrice, by a married man, but was abandoned by her lover and cut off by her family. She raised the child alone in a small apartment, making ends meet by teaching the piano.

Colette Maze's 2018 album: her final album, 109 ans de piano, was released earlier this year

Later she lived in a 14th-floor apartment in the 15th arrondissement overlooking the Seine, where she kept three pianos. One had been an 18th-birthday present; another was a Pleyel that she used for exercises and was muted to avoid disturbing the neighbours; and the third was a Steinway grand on which she made her recordings. These had been organised by her son, anxious to preserve the legacy of Cortot’s teaching.

Her hands remained supple thanks to a combination of yoga and a daily diet of three eggs, Brie and chocolate washed down by a glass of wine. “I did a lot of dancing,” she told Le Figaro. “I think I need to feel my muscles, my abs, my thighs, my arms. All of these must be alive.”

In 1958 Colette Maze married Emile Maze, a violinist 40 years her senior. He predeceased her and she is survived by her son.

Colette Maze, born June 16 1914, died November 19 2023