Coleraine pair McKendry and Lowry depart Showgrounds

Conor McKendry and Stephen Lowry were key players for Coleraine [Press Eye]

Conor McKendry and Stephen Lowry are among four players leaving Coleraine.

McKendry has impressed in his three years at Showgrounds after moving from Larne.

The 25-year-old winger, Kieran Farren and and Lee Harkin have "not had their contracts renewed for next season".

“The club appreciates Conor’s intentions in terms of where he sees himself in the future and we wish him the very best," Coleraine boss Oran Kearney told the club website.

Lowry leaves at the age of 37 after scoring 44 goals in 373 appearances for the Bannsiders.

The midfielder has combined playing duties with being a first-team coach this season.

“Stephen has been there for a huge part of my management career and he’s been a brilliant servant," said Kearney.