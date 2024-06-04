Coleman's walk off home run sends Sooners to championship series

Jun. 4—A solo home run by Jayda Coleman gave Oklahoma its first lead over Florida in two games at the Women's College World Series.

After eight back-and-forth innings, Coleman's walk-off home run pushed the Sooners into the championship series for the fifth season in a row. The Sooners scored four unanswered runs and starter Kelly Maxwell shook off a slow start to keep the Gators scoreless over the final five frames.

The Sooners bounced back from a 9-3 loss on Monday to win the rematch 6-5 in eight innings.

Oklahoma will meet Texas in the championship series for the second time in three seasons. The best-of-three series will begin 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

The Gators opened up with a two-run home run in the first inning, but the Sooners responded with a two-run homer by Ella Parker in the bottom of the inning.

Florida hit two more home runs in the second and third to take a 5-2 lead.

The Gators only had three hits through the first three innings but all of them left the yard. Maxwell flipped a switch after the third inning, allowing just one hit and no runs over the next five frames to pull off the comeback win.

The Gators hit seven combined home runs in two games against the Sooners.

They finished with just four hits in the game, while the Sooners had 12. Coleman, Cydney Sanders and Parker each had home runs in Tuesdays rematch.

