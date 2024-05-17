Coleman and Young offered new deals but Gomes to leave

[Getty Images]

Everton have confirmed they have offered new one-year contracts to captain Seamus Coleman and full-back Ashley Young, but Andre Gomes will leave Goodison Park when his deal expires at the end of the campaign.

Director of football Kevin Thelwell said: "Andre immersed himself in the Everton values after joining us from Barcelona in 2018 and, rightly, was a popular player with our fans."

Veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan is also leaving the Toffees, who have activated the one-year option on Idrissa Gana Gueye's deal, meaning he is now contracted until the summer of 2025.

Arnaut Danjuma will return to Villarreal at the end of his loan spell, but Everton will "continue discussions" with Leeds over the future of fellow loanee Jack Harrison after their Championship play-off final.

Meanwhile, on the future of Dele Alli, Thelwell said: "Dele's contract is coming to an end, but our medical team will continue to support him whilst he completes the intensive rehabilitation programme he is currently undergoing following the operation he had earlier this year.

"Both Sean [Dyche, manager] and I agree it is important we ensure Dele's rehabilitation is not impacted by his contract situation at such a critical point in his recovery."