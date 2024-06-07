Coleman’s softball season ends at WIAA State Tournament

(WFRV) – In #4 Coleman softball’s first ever WIAA State Tournament appearance, the Cougars lost 12-0 in five innings to #1 Fall Creek Thursday evening.

After winning the Marinette & Oconto Conference this spring, Coleman couldn’t muster much in the state semifinals against the Crickets. The Cougars had two hits and were shutout.

A lot to be proud of after a 22-5 season for Coleman.

To watch highlights and hear postgame reaction, click the video above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.