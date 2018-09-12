Coleman, Patricia, and Darnold headline Week 1 in NFL

It was an eventful Week 1 in the NFL. From overtime ties to unexpected shootouts to dramatic comebacks, the football season got started off with a bang. On Tuesday night's Quick Slants, Tom E. Curran talked to media people from around the league on various topics, including . . .

Pats take flyer on Corey Coleman

The Patriots signed Coleman, a former first round pick, yesterday in an attempt to bolster their receiving corp decimated by injury and suspension. The third year Baylor product asked for a trade from the Browns this offseason after running with the second team in training camp. The Buffalo Bills acquired him for a seventh round pick and $3.55 million in guaranteed money. Coleman was later released from a Bills team in desperate need of talent.

Bill's GM Brandon Beane said the team felt that Coleman "didn't earn a roster spot." But the Bills commmunity may be having second thoughts.

Tim Graham from the Athletic said "I think in New England, there are a lot of Bills fans who are nervous that this guy's going to make the Bills look stupid."

Matt Patricia in early trouble

How early is too early for the hot seat? The former Pats defensive coordinator turned Detriot Lions head coach is feeling the heat after a disatrious start to his coaching career. His Lions lost 48-17 - at home, in primetime, to the Jets. All eyes were on Patricia as his Lions put on a "three-phase debacle," that, according to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, has fans on edge. Patricia defenses have now allowed 89 points in his last two games, going back to last year's Super Bowl.

But slow your roll on running Patricia out of town. Rogers says that Patricia has a "naturally long leash" with a hefty five-year contract, matching GM Bob Quinn.

Sam Darnold, Wonderkid?

The heralded rookie had a rough start to his NFL career, hurling a pick-six on a throw across his body for his first pass attempt. He seemed to find his composure after the early mistake as he completed 16 of his next 20 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News commented "After that first play, you really did see a kid who was in command." He went on to question the play-calling, as a lot of fans did, saying it " was an interesting play call on the first play" and it would have been "a lot safer to run the ball." That being said Offensive Coordinator Jeremy Bates has a lot of trust in Darnold, and the offense will be in what Mehta called "attack mode" all season long.