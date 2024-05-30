Former Illinois basketball star withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer to another college

Coleman Hawkins has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will not return to Illinois for his final year of eligibility, according to reports from The Athletic on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-10 forward will "transfer to a new program," according to Shams Charania, who said Hawkins is "expected to be among the highest-paid NIL college basketball players" and will use his fifth year of schooling as "development."

Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins is withdrawing from the 2024 NBA Draft and will transfer to a new program, the forward tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hawkins is expected to be among the highest-paid NIL college basketball players and is using final year of eligibility for development. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 30, 2024

Hawkins removed his name from the draft on the NCAA's May 29 withdrawal deadline, which differs from the June 16 date used by international players. That prompted Hawkins to post "#fixthedeadline" on his social media Wednesday.

“I will say that deadline does suck because you try to pile in as much information, and there’s still a lot that happens after that deadline,” Hawkins said this month on the Field of 68 podcast. “That deadline sucks to work with.”

Hawkins will not return to Illinois, according to the Champaign News-Gazette, telling the newspaper earlier this month he doesn't "think it would be fair" for him to return to the new-look Illini, who turned over their roster in the transfer portal. Hawkins has graduated from the school.

"It would be cool to go back one more year," Hawkins told the paper, "but I just don’t think it would be the right thing to do — not just for myself, but for the staff and for the people coming in.”

Hawkins put his name into the NCAA transfer portal before the May 1 deadline, following his declaration for the NBA Draft.

"My intention is 100% to stay in the draft," Hawkins wrote in social media post from April 30, addressing Illini Nation, "and I am fully focused on that process. I wanted to make sure I take every opportunity to protect myself in case of injury or any other unforeseen circumstances down the road.

"With the recent NCAA rule change regarding grad transfers, and the May 1 deadline approaching, entering the portal gives me the best chance to protect myself in those instances and maximize my opportunities as I go through the pre-draft process."

The all-Big Ten Conference player was the third leading scorer for the Illini last season, putting up 12.1 points a game and tying for a team-best 6.1 rebounds. His steals (1.5) and blocks (1.1) per game averages were tops for Illinois, which made a run to the NCAA Elite Eight.

