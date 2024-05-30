Coleman Hawkins withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to college

WCIA — Coleman Hawkins is coming back to college but it won’t be at Illinois. Stadium’s Shams Charania was the first to report Hawkins is returning for his fifth and final season of eligibility and that it won’t be at Illinois. NBA Draft hopefuls had until Wednesday to withdraw their name and retain NCAA eligibility for next season.

Hawkins entered the transfer portal before going to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago earlier this month. After four years at Illinois, Hawkins graduated and made it clear his time in Orange and Blue was all but over, even if he would return.

With Coleman Hawkins withdrawing from the NBA Draft, the now former #Illini is in the portal. His thoughts earlier this month about a new school:



"I will never play in the Big Ten again, I wouldn't play in the Big East. I would go somewhere where I can enjoy a football game" pic.twitter.com/q1AgGD6GFU — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 30, 2024

“I will never play in the Big Ten again, I wouldn’t play in the Big East,” Hawkins said earlier this month at the NBA Combine. “I would go somewhere I can enjoy a football game but yeah some schools have reached out but I’ve been honest with them and haven’t wasted their time, I flat out told them it’s not somewhere I would consider going.”

Hawkins should have a long list of potential teams to suit up for next season and likely a big NIL pay day to go along with it, as one of the top transfer pursuits remaining in the country.

