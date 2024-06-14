Coleman Hawkins transfers to Kansas State, will reportedly receive $2 million in NIL deal

(KTXL) – Coleman Hawkins made a decision a couple of weeks ago to withdraw his name from consideration for the NBA Draft. On Friday, he made another decision; he will be playing at Kansas State this fall.

Oh, and he will be receiving $2 million in a Name, Image and Likeness deal according to The Athletic.

Hawkins, from Antelope, spent the past four seasons at Illinois. This past year, he averaged 12.1 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game for a team that went to the Elite Eight.

Coleman Hawkins was one of the top players in the transfer portal.

Download the FOX40 App

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.