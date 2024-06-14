Coleman Hawkins transferring to Kansas State

Jun. 14—CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins didn't waste time with another visit to LSU this weekend. Fresh off a trip to Manhattan, Kan., last weekend, the former Illinois forward committed to Kansas State on Friday morning, per On3's Joe Tipton.

Hawkins was considered one of the top transfers still available in the portal following his withdrawal from the 2024 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 forward had the best season of his career in 2023-24, averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 37 percent from three-point range for the 29-9 Illini.

Kansas State went 19-15 last season after reaching the Elite Eight in Jerome Tang's first season as coach in 2022-23. The addition of Hawkins gives the Wildcats eight transfer newcomers for the coming season. Also new in the "Little Apple" are Samford forward Achor Achor, Arkansas forward Baye Fall, Villanova guard Brendan Hausen, UIC guard Christian Jones, Cal State Fullerton guard Max Jones, Michigan guard Dug McDaniel and Kentucky center Ugonna Onyenso.

Hawkins' commitment means that every former Illini to hit the transfer portal this offseason has found a new college basketball home. Dain Dainja transferred to Memphis, Sencire Harris and Amani Hansberry followed former assistant coach Chester Frazier to West Virginia, Luke Goode transferred to Indiana and Nico Moretti transferred to Florida Atlantic.