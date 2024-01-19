Coleman Hawkins scores 21, leading No. 14 Illinois past Michigan 88-73

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Coleman Hawkins scored 21 points to go with 10 rebounds as No. 14 Illinois beat Michigan 88-73 on Thursday night.

Quincy Guerrier had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Ty Rodgers added 15 points, and Marcus Domask had 15 for the Fighting Illini (13-4 overall, 4-2 Big Ten). They trailed only once, when Tarris Reed Jr. opened the scoring with a layup.

Reed had 20 points to lead the Wolverines (7-11, 2-4). Olivier Nkamhoua added 16 and Dug McDaniel had 14 for Michigan, which lost for the sixth time in its last seven games.

Hawkins, a 6-10 senior, doubled his average of 10.5 points per game. His performance is an indicator of his growing maturity, Illini coach Brad Underwood said.

“I think the one thing that Coleman understands is playing with strengths on the offensive side, which allows him to be successful on the defensive side,” Underwood said. “He’s just now recognizing the fact he’s a really good shooter. And he can play in space and he’s not trying to make super fancy passes and he’s trying to make simple plays. And that’s just helped blossom every facet of his game.”

After Reed’s opening basket, Illinois scored the next 11 points, but the Wolverines came back and got to within 37-36 at halftime.

Michigan tied it at 38-all early in the second, but the Illini went on a 17-2 run to put the game out of reach. Illinois led by 16 points for its sixth victory in its last eight games.

“It’s all based on physicality,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said, explaining his team’s defensive lapses. “It’s also based on being in tune to doing the hard things and the hard things don’t always show up in the box scores. It doesn’t show up on the highlights.”

Illinois senior Terrence Shannon Jr., suspended in December after being accused of rape in connection with an incident in Lawrence, Kansas, last September, appeared via video before a judge in Kansas on Thursday.

He waived both a reading of the charges against him and an explanation of the potential penalties. Shannon, Illinois’ leading scorer before his suspension, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing in Lawrence on Feb. 23.

BIG PICTURE Illinois: The Fighting Illini extended their winning streak against the Wolverines to seven in a row, including four in a row in Ann Arbor.

Michigan: McDaniel, suspended for road games by the school for academic reasons, will miss his first road game of the season when Michigan plays at Purdue on Tuesday.