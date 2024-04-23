Advertisement

Coleman Hawkins officially declares for NBA Draft

Courtney Layne Brewer
·1 min read

(WCIA) — Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins announced on social media that he is “100% set on the 2024 NBA Draft.”

Hawkins told WCIA following Illinois’s Elite Eight loss to UConn that he had played his last game in an Illinois uniform.

