Coleman Hawkins officially declares for NBA Draft
(WCIA) — Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins announced on social media that he is “100% set on the 2024 NBA Draft.”
Glory be to God ! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kSj3bwkjmo
— Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23) April 23, 2024
Hawkins told WCIA following Illinois’s Elite Eight loss to UConn that he had played his last game in an Illinois uniform.
Coleman Hawkins told us in the locker room this is his final game in an Illinois uniform. He ends his Illini career with 974 points, two B1G Tourney titles, a B1G regular season title, and four NCAA Tournament appearances.
"I feel like I put a lot into this program." pic.twitter.com/2aLEf85T8i
— Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) March 31, 2024
