Coleman Hawkins meets the media at NBA Combine

Coleman Hawkins ruled out the #Illini if he doesn't go pro?



"I haven't but they got a whole new roster coming in. I don't think it would be fair for me to come back in that place with all those guys expecting me not to be there"



"I don't think it would be the right thing to do" pic.twitter.com/Di0NVYoI09

— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 15, 2024