Coleman Hawkins meets the media at NBA Combine

bret beherns
·1 min read
CHICAGO (WCIA) — Coleman Hawkins meets with media at the NBA Combine on Tuesday, chatting about his workouts in Chicago, plans for what’s next and the possibility of returning to college for another year. Watch the full length web extra video above.

