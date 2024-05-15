Coleman Hawkins meets the media at NBA Combine
CHICAGO (WCIA) — Coleman Hawkins meets with media at the NBA Combine on Tuesday, chatting about his workouts in Chicago, plans for what’s next and the possibility of returning to college for another year. Watch the full length web extra video above.
"I'd really love to hear from a team that I can at least get a minimum contract, something guaranteed"
Coleman Hawkins on what he's looking for going into an NBA Draft decision, still has a year of eligibility left in college
"Honestly I really don't want to go back to school" pic.twitter.com/ZX2UJzdUBh
— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 15, 2024
Coleman Hawkins ruled out the #Illini if he doesn't go pro?
"I haven't but they got a whole new roster coming in. I don't think it would be fair for me to come back in that place with all those guys expecting me not to be there"
"I don't think it would be the right thing to do" pic.twitter.com/Di0NVYoI09
— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 15, 2024
