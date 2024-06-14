Coleman Hawkins finds new home with lucrative NIL deal

(WCIA) — Former Illini Coleman Hawkins has found his new home after testing the draft waters and entering the portal.

Hawkins announced his commitment to Kansas State on Friday, landing a Name, Image and Likeness deal reported to be more than $2 million.

Head coach Jerome Tang has secured eight new transfers this offseason as the Wildcats look to compete in the 16-team Big 12 for the first time.

