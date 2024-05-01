Coleman Hawkins will enter transfer portal

Apr. 30—CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins said he was 100 percent set on the 2024 NBA draft when he declared as an early entrant on April 23.

That playing at Illinois the past four seasons had been an honor, "but all good things must come to an end."

Things have changed a bit just a week later.

Now, Hawkins will enter the transfer portal ahead of Wednesday's deadline, as first reported by CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, while continuing to go through the pre-draft process and keeping a return to Illinois open as an option.

"My intention is 100 percent to stay in the draft and I am fully focused on that process," Hawkins posted to social media roughly 40 minutes after Norlander's report. "I wanted to make sure I take every opportunity to protect myself in case of injury or any other unforeseen circumstances down the road. With the recent NCAA rule change regarding grad transfers, and the May 1 deadline approaching, entering the portal gives me the best chance to protect myself in those instances and maximize my opportunities as I go through the pre-draft process.

"I love the University of Illinois and am proud to be earning my degree here. I'm forever indebted to Coach Underwood and loved playing for him throughout my college career. This was truly one of the best years of my life, and no matter what the future holds, Illinois will always be home."

Hawkins leaving all avenues available tracks with what his dad, Rodney, told The News-Gazette in March.

"I don't know what he's going to do," Rodney Hawkins said before Illinois' postseason run started. "He has a COVID year. We're going to talk about everything. That's the thing that we will do. We're going to talk about everything. We're going to explore every option because I have to teach him how to do that. It isn't just one is an absolute. We'll look at everything provided to us and make a decision."

Hawkins' initial decision to declare for the 2024 NBA draft last week was affirmation of the way he discussed his basketball future in the immediate aftermath of Illinois' Elite Eight loss to eventual national champions Connecticut on March 30. That game marked the conclusion of the 6-foot-10 forward's most successful season at Illinois.

Hawkins earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors in the 2023-24 season after averaging a career-high 12.1 points to go with 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot a career-best 45 percent overall thanks to a significant jump in three-point shooting accuracy from 28 percent as a junior to 37 percent as a senior on just shy of five attempts per game.

The decision to enter the transfer portal while going through the pre-draft process is the same one former Illinois center Kofi Cockburn made following the 2020-21 season. The 7-footer ultimately withdrew from the 2021 NBA draft and opted to return to the Illini for a third season, where he became a First Team All-American in 2021-22 after averaging 20.9 points and 10.8 rebounds.

Hawkins was one of 195 players on the NBA's early entrant list for the draft that was released Tuesday morning. The 156 college basketball players on that list — the other 39 are international prospects — have a May 29 deadline to choose to withdraw from the draft and preserve their remaining eligibility. Hawkins has one year of eligibility thanks to his bonus COVID year from the 2020-21 season.

Illinois has now had six players enter the transfer portal this offseason. Dain Dainja was the first on April 1 and soon landed at Memphis. Sencire Harris and Amani Hansberry both followed former Illini assistant coach Chester Frazier to West Virginia, Luke Goode will stay in the Big Ten after committing to Indiana and Nico Moretti entered the portal Monday.

Like in Cockburn's case, the Illini would almost assuredly keep one of its four open scholarships available should Hawkins opt for a fifth season in Champaign.