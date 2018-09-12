Coleman, Fowler and Barner participate in first Patriots practice

FOXBORO -- All 53 of Bill Belichick's active-roster players were present for Wednesday's practice, including new wideouts Corey Coleman and Bennie Fowler.



Both receivers were signed as free agents on Tuesday, as was running back Kenjon Barner, who was also present for the workout.



The media-availability period at the practice was limited to stretching and some individual positional drills, but both Coleman (wearing No. 10) and Fowler (wearing No. 16) were able to work briefly with Tom Brady during the drills period.









Corey Coleman (10), Bennie Fowler (16) and Kenjon Barner (not pictured) all here for their first practice as members of the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/6HbCSA2zVl — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 12, 2018

Both players then broke off with other receivers to work on agility and concentration drills.



Belichick explained on Wednesday morning that new players are playing "a game of catch-up."





"When players come in at the beginning, they're able to get a progression of installation, learn from the bottom-up, build a foundation, work their way up," Belichick said. "Now it's more of a game-plan situation. We don't have all of our plays in for this game. We would never do that. But the ones we're running this week, those are the ones that we'll focus on.



"We'll try to catch up on as much as we can but we have to prioritize what's going in for this game, what we need for this game, so we'll start with that first. It's a little bit of a backwards way of doing it but it's the best way to prepare for a short window and try to catch up on all of the other things as much as we can – the terminology, all of the fundamental things, things that we're not going to be doing this week that are important, but we won't get to all of those this week."



The Patriots appear to have parted ways with practice-squad receiver Jace Billingsley and added a running back to that 10-man unit. Running back Jeremy Hill was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, stressing Patriots depth at the running-back spot.











