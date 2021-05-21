Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

PGA leaderboard: Phil Mickelson, first-round leader Corey Conners and more in early action

Coleman fans 14, Richland blanks Central Cambria in Class 3A quarterfinal

Mike Mastovich, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·3 min read

May 21—The Richland High School baseball team is accustomed to compiling statistical streaks — and wins — this season.

Rams senior right-handed pitcher Seth Coleman found a rhythm on the mound during Thursday's District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game against visiting Central Cambria at Tony Penna Field.

Coleman struck out 10 consecutive Red Devils batters during a stretch from the second to the fifth innings. Overall, he had 14 strikeouts and allowed only an infield single in six innings.

Coleman helped extend Richland's most important streak — 16 wins in a row — after the third-seeded Rams blanked sixth-seeded Central Cambria 7-0.

"I was really just focusing on hitting the strike zone, and I just gave it my all," Coleman said. "My curveball was working pretty well. I was hitting my fastball and locating it well the whole game. I just felt good out there."

Coleman retired 12 of 13 batters he faced through the fifth inning, with the lone baserunner reaching on an infield error in the top of the first inning.

He struck out two batters to open the sixth before Central Cambria's Zack Taylor reached on an infield single to shortstop.

Coleman got the next batter to ground out, and Jordan Ford tossed an inning of relief, giving up two hits and striking out one.

"It's not going to take a rocket scientist to figure out what happened there," Central Cambria coach Joe Klezek said, referring to Coleman's outing. "He just came out and shoved it. That's all there is to it. He was on. He was definitely shoving."

Richland (18-2) will advance to face second-seeded Tyrone, a 5-2 winner over Philipsburg-Osceola. The semifinal round game will be played on the Golden Eagles' home field on Wednesday.

Central Cambria (11-7) closed a turnaround season.

"It was 2010 or 2011, the last time Central Cambria was in the playoffs, and I'm assuming that was the last time we had a winning record," Klezek said. "We went 11-7 with this one. We accomplished our goals from the beginning of the year, which was to change things around and start to find a little bit of success. We did that.

"We're stoked in all honesty."

The Red Devils retired Richland's first two batters in the bottom of the first inning. The Rams' Corbin Kalp walked and Josh Stem was hit by a pitch.

Richland hitters followed with five straight singles by Ford, Ben Wolf, Bode Wise, Carson Kaufman and Josh Fetchko, and a double by Luke Raho.

"We always start fast," Richland coach Josh Day said after his team sent 11 players to the plate in the big inning. "We've done that all season. We usually have a good first or second inning. Even with two outs, I think these guys have a lot of adrenaline, get excited, do a good job and keep passing it down to the next guy."

The two-out rally led to a 6-0 Rams advantage after one inning.

"That was big," Coleman said. "That helped my confidence a lot. Going out there with a big lead really made me feel comfortable and let me come into my own on the mound."

Richland made it 7-0 in the third, as Wise doubled and Fetchko singled before a fielder's choice plated a run.

The production was enough for Coleman.

"He pitched today. I know that sounds cliche but sometimes he tries to overpower people," Day said. "Today he hit spots. He mixed in his curveball for strikes."

"I think he pitched today and did that very well."

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.

Recommended Stories

  • USPGA Championship 2021: Second round tee times, including Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    The second major of the year got underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday at the longest course in championship history. Canada's Corey Conners holds the clubhouse lead after shooting a fine 67 in round one while Rory McIlroy, who won at this course in 2012, will have been disappointed with his three-over 75. Who will hold their nerve to triumph this week? Tee-times for Friday's second round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin, Jim Herman 12.11 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays 12.22 Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 12.33 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 12.44 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 12.55 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (RSA), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 13.06 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 13.17 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 13.28 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 13.39 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (RSA), Chez Reavie 13.50 Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 14.01 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet, Brandon Todd 14.12 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes (Can) 17.30 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland, Talor Gooch 17.41 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele 17.52 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (RSA), Paul Casey (Eng) 18.03 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 18.14 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 18.25 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 18.36 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 18.47 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 18.58 Rory McIlroy (NI), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 19.09 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 19.20 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Charley Hoffman 19.31 Brian Gay, Brett Walker, Chan Kim (Kor) 19.42 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) Starting at hole 10 12.05 Frank Bensel Jr, Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 12.16 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (RSA), Alex Beach 12.27 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 12.38 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 12.49 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 13.00 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 13.11 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 13.22 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 13.33 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 13.44 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 13.55 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 14.06 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo, Chris Kirk 14.17 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (RSA), Greg Koch 17.25 Patrick Rada, Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 17.36 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.47 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes, Byeong Hun An (Kor) 17.58 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 18.09 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 18.20 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 18.31 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 18.42 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Keegan Bradley 18.53 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 19.04 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 19.15 Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 19.26 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek, Lanto Griffin 19.37 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng)

  • Jeremy Lin hints at retirement in Twitter post after G League season ends without NBA call

    Jeremy Lin left the Chinese Basketball Association for the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors this past season, but never made it back up to the NBA.

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor betting preview: Best plays for unification fight

    It is a bout that is as compelling as it is significant, and it has the potential to be a Fight of the Year type match.

  • UFC Vegas 27 betting preview: Will Cody Garbrandt finish Rob Font?

    At BetMGM, the fight is a pick’em, with each man at -110.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers and Warriors set for play-in matchup

    The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.

  • ThorSport brings Paul Menard back to NASCAR competition with fifth COTA entry

    ThorSport Racing announced Monday that Paul Menard would return to NASCAR national-series competition in this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Menard is scheduled to drive a fifth ThorSport entry, the No. 66 Toyota, in Saturday’s Toyota Tundra 225 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). Mattei will provide sponsorship and […]

  • Edson Barboza on bizarre KO of Shane Burgos at UFC 262: ‘I really don’t understand’

    Edson Barboza recalls his bizarre-looking, delayed knockout of Shane Burgos at UFC 262.

  • You love to see it: UFC champ Charles Oliveira greeted with a parade and mural in Brazil

    Two days after winning the title, Charles Oliveira proudly brought UFC gold back to the favela where he grew up in Brazil.

  • Tyson Fury faces huge bill to save fight as Eddie Hearn warns Anthony Joshua could pull out

    Tyson Fury has been warned he has a week to save his £200 million fight with Anthony Joshua as the British heavyweight faces a pay-out running into eight figures to keep the fight alive. The undisputed title fight, set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, is on the brink of collapse after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury, which has been ordered to take place by September 15. Fury’s team must now strike a deal with Wilder to step aside - which could run to tens of millions of dollars - with an insider telling Telegraph Sport that they will have “about a week to settle the case”. That was echoed by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn who warned that the clock is ticking for Fury’s legal team to clear this major obstacle. “We can’t wait around,” Hearn said today. “We had a deal in place with Tyson Fury and we were told the arbitration wouldn’t be an issue, that we could move on with this fight. “They were wrong and that’s on them, that's their responsibility and their problem. We hope they can solve that problem, but we have to look after ourselves and Anthony Joshua. “We have to maintain the position of unified world champion, and those talks will continue and we want to be in a position by the end of this week to know, are we fighting Tyson Fury or are we moving forward with another option.” The latest twist in the super fight was delivered on Monday night after arbitrator Daniel Weinstein, a retired federal judge with previous experience in dealing with boxing cases, ruled in favour of Wilder in a civil action against Fury. Wilder claims he was owed a rematch by Fury under the terms of their deal for their contest on February 22, 2020.

  • NBA betting: The 5 trends you need to know for the play-in tournament

    The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

  • Play-in games conjure tourney feel for NBA coaches, players

    Boston coach Brad Stevens tapped into his experience coaching Butler to back-to-back NCAA championship games to prepare his Celtics. Steve Kerr is ready to play two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry nearly every minute if that's what it takes for the Golden State Warriors to get one win. This is not how NBA players and coaches normally prepare for championship runs.

  • Daiana Torquato ready to go to war with Karina Rodriguez at Invicta on AXS TV

    Daiana Torquato knows she's in for a battle when her and Karina Rodriguez vie for the top spot at 125 pounds.

  • Golf-Maple Leafs fan Conners puts business first as bed beckons

    Corey Conners has waited all his life to watch his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs meet their historic rivals in the National Hockey League playoffs, but the little matter of leading a major golf championship is getting in the way of his viewing pleasure. The Leafs started their first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night barely an hour after Conners wrapped up a superb five-under-par 67 in the opening round at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. But with a 5 a.m. alarm looming in order to rise for his early second-round tee time, the Canadian golfer indicated it would be business first as he plans to tuck in before the end of the hockey game.

  • Soccer-Cantona joins Shearer, Henry in Premier League's Hall of Fame

    Cantona won four league titles in five seasons at United, scoring 70 goals in 156 league appearances for the Old Trafford club. The Frenchman, who also won the 1991-92 First Division title with Leeds United, retired in May 1997 aged 30.

  • Shaq was late for the play-in tournament pregame show, and the TNT crew loved it

    “What kind of a dummy misses the first night of the playoffs?”

  • Dana White uncertain of Tony Ferguson’s future after UFC 262: ‘Time gets us all’

    Tony Ferguson's future is wrapped in mystery after he suffered his third straight loss at UFC 262.

  • Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title

    Rafael Nadal beat a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. “To have this trophy in my hands for the 10th time is something hard to believe,” Nadal said, recalling how he won his first title at the Foro Italico in 2005 as an 18-year-old, when he beat Guillermo Coria in a match lasting more than five hours. “Now, 16 years later, to play in the final again is incredible,” Nadal said in Italian during the trophy presentation.

  • Memphis Grizzlies grind out win over San Antonio Spurs to advance in NBA's play-in tournament

    Grit and Grind is back.

  • Tennis-Australian Open staying in Melbourne in 2022, says Tiley

    Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report said it might have to be moved. State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha as players would not be prepared to undergo quarantine again. Tiley, who oversaw the strict 14-day quarantine of players and officials to get this year's Australian Open played against huge odds, said there were no plans to relocate the 2022 tournament.

  • MLB roundup: Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's

    Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter of the season Tuesday, leading the Tigers past the host Seattle Mariners 5-0. Turnbull (3-2) walked two and struck out nine. The Mariners were no-hit for the second time this month, as the Baltimore Orioles' John Means accomplished the feat on May 5 in Seattle.