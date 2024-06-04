Coleman Crushes Walk Off Home Run as Sooners Advance to WCWS Championship Series

If Oklahoma was going to become the first team to win four straight national titles, the Sooners had to get past Florida first in the WCWS semifinals.

It looked bleak early as Jocelyn Ericson, a former Sooner, hit a two run shot off of Kelly Maxwell to jump the Gators out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

OU would settle in after that and after Tiarie Jennings hit a double, Ella Parker launched a two run home run of her own to help the Sooners get square with Florida at two.

In the second, the fireworks continued, Ariel Kowalewski blasted a two run home run to put Florida back in control 4-2.

Kelly Maxwell calmed down following that striking out five batters. But the Gators struck again. Reagan Walsh hit a line drive dinger to left field to pad the Gators lead. Florida on top 5-2.

The Sooners wouldn’t go quietly. With one on in the bottom of the fourth, Cydney Sanders hit a big fly to centerfield to pull Oklahoma within a run.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the 6th. With two on Ella Parker ripped a ball on a line drive to center. That scored Avery Hodge from second and the Sooners tied the game at five. That after Parker left the game in the fourth after a nasty collision. She smiled as she walked off and was clearly able to continue.

Maxwell made quick work of the Florida lineup and in the bottom half of the inning, Oklahoma managed to get two on with one out then Cydney Sanders struck out and Avery Hodge flew out to left. The contest would go to extra innings.

OU once again made quick work of Florida defensively and in the bottom half of the inning Jayda Coleman prayed before walking to the dish then crushed a walk off home run to left. The Sooners prevailed 6-5 in eight innings.

Oklahoma will meet Texas in the WCWS Championship Series beginning Wednesday night in a best of three showdown. It’s a rematch of the 2022 WCWS Final.

