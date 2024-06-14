Coleman, 35, signs Everton contract extension

Seamus Coleman has won 72 caps for the Republic of Ireland [Getty Images]

Captain Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at Everton for a 16th season.

The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland defender has made a club record 363 Premier League appearances since joining from Sligo Rovers for £60,000 in 2009.

Hampered by injuries last season, he made only 12 Everton appearances.

"Everyone knows what Everton means to me, and I’m very proud and honoured to sign a new contract and to keep playing for this special club in the best league in the world," Coleman told the Everton website.

"I still feel I can do a job for this football club on and off the pitch. I wouldn’t have signed the contract if I didn’t feel capable of contributing to the team.

"I've just played two matches for my country. I feel good and I want to help the lads on the pitch. I’m still enjoying it so what better place to do that than at the club you love?"

Everton manager Sean Dyche said: "He is a model professional and helps set standards, and his leadership is rightly admired by everyone.

"His vast experience and know-how on the pitch will continue to be valuable qualities for us in the season ahead."

In May director of football Kevin Thelwell said some players "will be sold" this summer and has asked fans for "patience and understanding" as Everton work to improve their financial condition.

Coleman, who made his Everton debut against Benfica in 2009, was named club captain in 2019.

Everton finished 15th in the Premier League last season.