Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story confirms release date on Disney+

Disney+ has confirmed the release date for its highly-anticipated documentary series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

The three-part documentary on the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy saga will debut on the streaming service on Wednesday, October 18.

New key art for the series shows Coleen holding her phone against a backdrop of words and phrases which look as if they were cut out from newspaper headlines.

The doc will see Coleen finally speak about the so-called 'Wagatha Christie' situation, alongside interviews with her family, legal team and the key players involved in the court case.

In 2019, Rooney investigated why and how private information about her was ending up in the press, and alleged that "Rebekah Vardy's account" was behind them. Vardy strongly denied the allegations, and lost a defamation case against Rooney in summer 2022.

The documentary's official synopsis reads: "Uncovering one of the biggest tabloid news stories in Britain for the last decade, it reveals how Coleen turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories concerning herself and her family continued to appear in the media.

"It examines the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that 'broke the internet' all the way to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK's highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years.

"As well as the case itself, it will explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years. We know her as one of Britain's most famous celebrities and wife of England's record-scoring footballer Wayne Rooney."

Channel 4 previously told the Wagatha story in series Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama last year.

The series dramatised the High Court defamation case and starred This Is England's Chanel Cresswell as Rooney, Game of Thrones' Natalia Tena as Vardy, and Good Omens' Michael Sheen as barrister David Sherborne.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story premieres on Wednesday, October 18, streaming on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US.

