Cole Toner joins flood of players signing with Texans

The number of new additions to the Texans roster is now 25 and counting.

The agents for interior offensive lineman Cole Toner announced on Friday that their client has agreed to a deal with the team. He joins Justin Britt, Marcus Cannon, and Justin McCray as new faces in the offensive line group.

Toner was a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Cardinals and spent a year in Arizona before being waived. He latched on with the Chargers after short stays on practice squads in Cincinnati and New England.

He made three starts while playing in 10 overall games last season and has appeared in 13 games over his entire NFL career.

