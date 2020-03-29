Cole Swindell to perform virtual pre-race Pro Invitational concert at Texas

Sugarlands Shine’s friend Cole Swindell will perform a virtual pre-race concert this Sunday before the second eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race, it was announced Saturday afternoon. The country singer will be joined by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and NASCAR.com digital host Alex Weaver.

RELATED: eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series’ Texas entry list

Swindell, a platinum-selling artist and award-winning singer/songwriter, will perform a couple of his hit songs and chat about the upcoming O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway. The race, which is set to air at 1 p.m. ET on FOX/FS1 (subject to change) and the FOX Sports App, will feature NASCAR’s biggest names, including Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and more.

Fans can catch the virtual pre-race concert Sunday at 12:30 pm ET on NASCAR’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.