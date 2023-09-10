Cole Strange, Michael Onwenu inactive for Patriots

The Patriots are missing both of their starting guards for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu were both listed as questionable on Friday and both of them were deactivated 90 minutes ahead of kickoff on Sunday afternoon. Rookies Atonio Mafi and Jake Andrews are the backup interior linemen for the Pats.

As expected, wide receiver DeVante Parker is also inactive and running back Rhamondre Stevenson is in the lineup. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings, defensive tackle Sam Roberts, and cornerback Shaun Wade are also inactive for New England.

On the Eagles side, one notable inactive is running back Rashaad Penny. The former Seahawk is a healthy scratch instead of making his Eagles debut.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who was acquired in a trade with the Broncos before final cuts, is also inactive along with quarterback Tanner McKee, cornerback Mario Goodrich, cornerback Eli Ricks, offensive lineman Tyler Steen, and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.