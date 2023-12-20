Cole Sillinger with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Cole Sillinger (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 12/19/2023
“A normal guy would have been carried out of here.”
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Pickens continues to draw criticism for his effort on run plays.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
Buffalo was +3000 to win the Super Bowl before beating the Chiefs. Now the Bills are at +1200.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
The New York Jets’ 13 seasons without an NFL playoff appearance don’t compare to the nearly two decades of despair that Blue Demons supporters have endured.
The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Week 15 of NFL action, which saw the entire playoff race shift dramatically. Fitz and Frank highlight the Baltimore Ravens and their dominance on Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills and their return from the dead – as they seem to be picking up steam late in the season – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield's unbelievable career resurgence. Later, Fitz and Frank recap each and every game from Saturday and Sunday's NFL action, as they discuss Jake Browning continuing his hot start for the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Flacco's big comeback win, the Atlanta Falcons' collapse, the top contenders in a tight MVP race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with a preview of Monday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.
While a handful of teams clinched playoff spots in real life in Week 15, many fantasy seasons likely came to an end in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the weekend action in Week 15.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
It's time for the LA Bowl game. Here's how to watch UCLA and Boise State face off tonight.
The Bills are still not in a great spot to make the playoffs.