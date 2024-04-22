Cole Rusk living out childhood dream to play for Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Cole Rusk calls it a dream come true, the chance to play for the team he grew up rooting for. The Rock Island native made his debut in Orange and Blue during the team’s spring game on Saturday, catching one pass for 10 yards.

“I probably tell one of my friends every day I’m living my dream,” Rusk said.

A three-star recruit out of high school, according to 247 Sports, Rusk started his college career at Eastern Michigan, playing in one game before transferring to Murray State. Now the junior is poised to play a role in an Illini offense looking to replace NFL Draft prospect Tip Reiman at tight end.

“When he was coming out is kinda when I was coming in, so it kinda got lost in the shuffle,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said about Rusk’s recruitment. “I would like to think that if he had been a player that we had known about sophomore, junior, senior we probably would have recruited him out of high school. But you can’t change the past you can only change the future and he’s been awesome.”

After a standout season with the Racers, earning FCS All-American honors, Rusk is back in his home state playing for his home state team. Wearing Orange and Blue also means a little more to the Rusk family. Cole’s father Steve wrestled at Illinois from 1994-95 and was a two-time qualifier for the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

“Every time I get to put that helmet on and see the logo it really is a dream,” Cole said.

And with big dreams comes hard work, something Rusk is doing to rise to the challenge of playing in the Big Ten. Something he’s eager to prove.

“It’s just a test every day,” Rusk said. “You can’t come to practice not ready to go and so I like that intensity. I think it’s just being able to do everything and playing to your strengths and understanding what they want of me and just trying to come every day and learn something and do what they say and I know they’re gonna put me in the best spot to win.”

