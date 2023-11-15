Cole Perfetti with a Shorthanded Goal vs. New Jersey Devils
Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 11/14/2023
Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 11/14/2023
What's as troubling as the firing of Ken Dorsey and the organizational debacle of Monday night was Josh Allen's familiar refrain, a level of fire that seems to be dimming as the losses and mistakes pile up.
Perris Jones will hopefully move to a rehab facility in Louisville on Friday, though he’s expected to stay there for several weeks before he can return home to Virginia.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
The Jets haven't scored a touchdown on any of their last 36 possessions, and their offensive numbers are equally stark. Still, their head coach did Monday what he's done the last 63 days: defend the quarterback.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
U.S. Soccer confirmed Tuesday that Hayes, the longtime boss at Chelsea, will become “the highest paid women’s soccer coach in the world” when she takes charge of the USWNT in May.
We put out the word for your Week 10 fantasy football bad beats, and Jorge Martin picked the best/worst to show that we all lose sometimes.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 11 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
The most anticipated event on F1’s 2023 calendar takes over Las Vegas’ iconic Strip this weekend.
This isn't the first time Trevon Diggs has wanted to see his brother leave the Bills.
Sunday was an amazing day for Robert Spillane.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Michael Mayer scored the game's only touchdown for the Raiders on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The Jets and Raiders had a hard time scoring points on Sunday night.
The AFC is home to a robust collection of playoff-caliber teams with a handful of franchise quarterbacks vying for the postseason, while the NFC … doesn’t have anything close to that.
JMU stunned Michigan State last week in East Lansing, and Arizona got past Duke on the road to shake up the top five.