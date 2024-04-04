Man Utd collapse against Chelsea follows pattern of implosion that threatens Erik ten Hag’s future

Manchester United's players are distraught after Cole Palmer scored Chelsea's winner in the 11th minute of added time - Reuters/Matthew Childs

Erik ten Hag has pleaded for more time as Manchester United manager but it was time that severely wounded him as his side slumped to a harrowing, wild defeat by Chelsea.

It was a result that surely killed off any lingering hopes United had of finishing in the top five, and possibly claiming a Champions League place. They are 11 points off fourth place; nine behind fifth.

And unfortunately it was a defeat that raised serious, further questions as to whether Ten Hag can survive the ongoing inquest from the club’s new controllers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos.

The decisive goal – in the chaos inside Stamford Bridge – came after 100 minutes and 39 seconds and was the latest winning strike in Premier League history.

Cole Palmer sparks bedlam at Stamford Bridge after his third goal completed Chelsea's comeback - Getty Images/ Mike Hewitt

It also completed a first career hat-trick for Cole Palmer and there was added salt in those United wounds that he, of course, grew up a fan of the club before joining Manchester City.

It was also the fifth 4-3 result that United have been involved in this season, having lost three of them. And the nature of those defeats also followed a worrying pattern which questions not only United’s character but whether Ten Hag is the right manager to lead them. And whether the players truly believe in him.

“You can’t give it away like we did,” Ten Hag said and while he argued that United should have won that was a tough admission with Ratcliffe – a former Chelsea season ticket holder and boyhood United fan – in the stands along with Sir Dave Brailsford and former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (right), sitting next to Dave Brailsford, looks to the skies as United implode - Getty Images/Robin Jones

Against Bayern Munich in the Champions League they conceded two goals in four minutes; then two in a minute and two more in four minutes against FC Copenhagen; two in five minutes against Wolverhampton Wanderers; two in two minutes against Liverpool and the same, here, against Chelsea, which was made even more dramatic as they came deep into injury-time.

It is a pattern of implosion. The kind of collapses that questions whether they have the strength of character to hold out. Little wonder that Ten Hag was so agitated as the fourth official showed there were eight minutes of added time. He feared the worst even though his team was 3-2 up and even though they would, in their pomp, have seen this out by simply keeping the ball.

Now, sadly for them, they appear to operate in the opposite of ‘Fergie time’. When that board goes up it seems to be a sign of panic and lack of control and if they thought this fixture might be season-defining then it might just be that. But for all the wrong reasons.

Erik ten Hag looks dejected as his team collapse in injury time - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

There is a lack of control everywhere but especially at the back. No side in any of Europe’s top five leagues have faced more shots than them this year, they have conceded 44 times in the Premier League this season – more than 16th-placed Everton – and possess a minus goal difference. After the embarrassing peppering at Brentford last Saturday they faced 28 more shots against Chelsea and that is unsustainable and, well, indefensible. It is also five points dropped in five days.

The winning goal summed it all up for them. United were still ahead at 99 minutes and 17 seconds, driven on by an outstanding performance by Alejandro Garnacho (and was Ten Hag right to take him off?) and it is the latest a Premier League team has been in front to go on and lose.

They will argue whether Diogo Dalot should have been penalised to give Chelsea their second spot-kick – it looked soft - and will claim the same with the first for an apparent foul by Antony. But both were given and neither was a clear and obvious error.

Still, that did not explain the capitulation for Chelsea’s fourth goal as United collectively switched off from a corner with Palmer allowed to collect possession and shoot. The ball took a deflection, distracting goalkeeper Andre Onana but it was simply not good enough from United.

At the final whistle Mauricio Pochettino’s celebrations were unbridled – akin to when he led Tottenham Hotspur to the Champions League Final and while the stakes were far lower on this occasion this was his most significant win as Chelsea head coach. It was the most memorable also in the Todd Boehly-era.

Mauricio Pochettino savours victory - Getty Images/Darren Walsh

If there was a late capitulation from United there was also an early one as they quickly fell two goals behind. Conor Gallagher claimed the first, with Onana slow to react, before the first of Palmer’s penalties. If Axel Disasi had headed home when he should have done it would have been game over but instead Chelsea exposed their own vulnerabilities as they also gifted two goals.

It was a terrible blunder by Moises Caicedo, with a loose pass to Garnacho who calmly ran on to score, and then Bruno Fernandes was left unmarked to smartly guide a header, from Dalot’s centre, back across goal and into the net to draw United level.

It was thrillingly open, like basketball, or tennis, as Ten Hag described it. But that was no compliment. Instead it only highlighted their weaknesses although United’s next goal was infused with quality and not least a wonderful cross with the outside of his boot from Antony which Garnacho stooped to head in.

It is Liverpool at home up next for United and while it may be a good fixture to rouse themselves, and summon the recent famous FA Cup win, they go into it damaged and with yet more injuries with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans out, as well as Casemiro.

Ten Hag complained this also meant his team lacked “leadership”. But that was no excuse. And he knew it.

Time will tell how hurtful this was for him as time proved to be his enemy, after all.

Chelsea win seven-goal thriller: As it happened...

11:01 PM BST

Ten Hag seemed vexed to be asked whether facing 28 shots was sustainable

He said that jusy because they lost there was nothing he could do about people carping and pointing that out, as if it were an anomaly. He went to say he had ‘a very good defence and a very good goalkeeper’.

And yet:

10:56 PM BST

Erik ten Hag speaks to TNT Sports

We started poor. We defended poorly in the first two occasions but you saw we were dominating the game and the way we played was brilliant to turn the game. We deserved to win. But you can’t give it away. It’s a team performance. You can point to one of the players [for errors] but it’s about the team. We made wrong decisions, we didn’t help each other in possession as well. Pass and move. Out of possession we made bad decisions. Not a lack of concentration. A questionable penalty decision. Very soft but we had to do better. We are resilient. You have seen today how resilient we were to get back in the game.

10:48 PM BST

Pochettino speaks to TNT Sports

It’s difficult to breathe. The last five minutes ... that was an incredible game. We started well, it was a game that we had under control and then Manchester United [got back into it]... We needed a victory like this. We had to have a connection with our fans. We need to connect because it’s tough for the players when we make mistakes like the one that led to the first goal. We have a very young squad, only a few with experience. We are in Chelsea, the demand is so high. We always try to do more. We lost two points against Burnley but they [players] need to understand how difficult this league is. We need to be consistent. We are the youngest team in the big five leagues in Europe. It’s difficult but this can be the boost [that changes the season]. Cole [Palmer] does himself massive credit. To arrive very late in the window. He has shown his character. We can talk about talent but it is his character. When he came he said what do I have to do because I want to play every game and help the team win games. He can still improve, but he is amazing. He deserves his big price because today he is amazing.

10:39 PM BST

Were Man Utd undone by losing two centre-backs?

Rio Ferdinand: ‘You can’t have excuses like that at this level. Both of these teams have shown glimpses of catching fire, they have a moment like this. Man Utd did it in the Cup with a last-minute winner but then went to Brentford.’

10:35 PM BST

As for United

Why didn’t someone take the responsibility of picking up Palmer. ‘They switched off,’ says Rio Ferdinand. Yes. But it’s not good enough. It’s not a serious thing to do.

10:30 PM BST

McCoist reverse ferrets

And revokes his award of the MOTM to Garnacho and gives it to Palmer instead who gives a post-match interview of such elation of spirit but banality of words it was barely worth hauling him away from his manager’s embrace to conduct.

10:22 PM BST

Full time: Chelsea 4 Man Utd 3

Amazing comeback by Manchester United from 2-0 down trumped by Chelsea’s late comeback to win 4-3. Dreadful game management from United who at least squandered a point there at the death if we say Dalot was unfortunate. We shouldn’t take anything away from Madueke’s run, though.

10:17 PM BST

GOAL!!!

Chelsea 4 Man Utd 3 (McTominay og/Palmer ) Actually it has been given to Palmer as his left-foot shot was on target before it struck McTominay on his biceps and gave Onana no chance. It was from a corner on the right when United left Palmer unmarked 15 yards out. Kamikaze defending. Bizarre. Twenty-four hours after Foden’s hat-trick another City trainee bags one.

10:16 PM BST

GOAL!

Chelsea 3 Man Utd 3 (Palmer, pen) Rolls it bottom right.

10:15 PM BST

Penalty stands

Palmer has had the ball in his hands for two minutes.

10:14 PM BST

Chelsea pen

Great run in down the left by Madueke and Dalot slips and catches his heel with his arm. VAR check, though. No idea why.

10:13 PM BST

90+6 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

United hold possession for a minute in the driving rain, killing the clock. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in the Directors’ Box, sitting next to Peter Schmeichel.

10:11 PM BST

90+5 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Garnacho is awarded the man of the match perspex trinket. Pochettino has a face like thunder. No wonder. He has bags of talent at his disposal but little leadership or nous.

10:09 PM BST

90+3 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Fernades and Dalot are tackled from behind, the second of them earning a free-kick as they shifted the ball inside the Chelsea half wide on the left.

10:08 PM BST

90+1 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Eight minutes of stoppage time go on the board. Seems a bit excessive by about two minutes. Wan-Bissaka was down for about two but that was about it in a relentless first half hour of the second half.

10:07 PM BST

90 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Madueke ⇢ Gallagher.

Chelsea corner. They take it short to Cucurella who bobbles it to Palmer, presumably to shoot from the right of the D but it took so lomg to get there he was swarmed and had to hit it back to Enzo who took the corner and was standing offside. Set-piece coach there yet?

10:05 PM BST

88 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Gallagher can’t take advantage of a Mainoo mis-kick 30 yards out and there are groans galore. United are defending quite desperately but convincingly so far. Sterling found Chukwuemeka by the penalty spot with a shimmy and a reverse pass but he took a touch and lost the ball, hitting the deck when tackled. No pen.

10:03 PM BST

87 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Mason Mount comes on for United to loud boos from the home fans. One fan near the press box shouted ‘snake’ and another shouted ‘Judas’.

10:02 PM BST

85 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Enzo picks out Cucurella with a chip out to the left for Cucurella and the left-back crosses. Kambwala takes no risks and pumps it behind for a corner. United clear.

Boos ring around the Bridge because:

Mount ⇢ Garnacho.

09:59 PM BST

82 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Wan-Bissaka comes round on the cover to tackle Chukwuemeka as the substitute ran down the inside left on to a pass that curved away from Maguire and Kambwala.

09:57 PM BST

80 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Sterling floats a cross too close to Onana but he gets the ball back 20 seconds later and runs into the box to square it but no one had made the run, four blue shirts behind the ball.

09:56 PM BST

78 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Gilchrist heads over from a Chelsea corner earned by more Palmer skill and pluck. He really is a diamond amid some dross. Mainoo throws himself in to block Palmer’s left-foot pile-driver and takes it amidships.

09:54 PM BST

75 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Gilchrist ⇢ Gusto

Chalobah ⇢ Disasi

and for United, McTominay ⇢ Casemiro.

09:52 PM BST

73 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Chelsea free-kick by the byline on the right. Palmer whips it viciously with his left eluding Disasi’s near-post run and Onana slaps it clear.

One young Chelsea fan holds up a shirt with Mount’s former number on it and the word Judas. Ha! I think it was down to your board sellling your homegrown assets to bank it all as profit on PSR so you can buy the likes of Caicedo and sign him up until 2031.

09:49 PM BST

71 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3

Pochettino acts:

Sterling ⇢ Caicedo

Chukwuemeka ⇢ Mudryk.

09:43 PM BST

GOAL!

Chelsea 2 Man Utd 3 (Garnacho) Gallagher hooks a 30-yard pass nonsensically out for a throw by Man Utd’s right corner flag. United throw it to a blue shirt who gives it straight back and Rashford and Antony set off up the right and Antony plays a fantastic pass into the middle and Garnacho lets it bounce and eyebrows it into goal from 10 yards. Antony, take a bow, The pass with the outside of his left shaped away from the keeper.

09:42 PM BST

66 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Evans is injured:

Kambwala ⇢ Evans

Rashford ⇢ Hojlund.

09:41 PM BST

65 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Antony races 50 yards with Cucurella, cuts inside along the byline and squares the ball through the six-yard box, but Hojlund had moved out for the cut-back not the near-post pass.

Jonny Evans looks injured now, too.

09:40 PM BST

63 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Wan-Bissaka is given the all clear and Garnacho sets off on a run, taking on Disasi and taking him deep into the Chelsea box but his was the last touch and Chelsea will have a goal-kick even though the ref initially signalled for a corner.

09:38 PM BST

61 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Wan-Bissaka is having a head injury assessment after bumping heads at a corner.

It used to be Raquel Welch and Dickie Attenborough - Chris Lee/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

09:36 PM BST

59 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Casemiro, free header at the corner after canny movement, butchers the chance, bludgeoning it over. Chelsea break from the goal-kick and earn themselves a corner 25 seconds later when Onana at full stretch palms a blistering shot over the bar one-handed.

09:34 PM BST

57 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Evans heads away Palmer’s cross from the right. He’s been magnificent for 10 minutes.

Disasi squares the ball to Badiashile but gets it wrong, pushing it ahead of him and Hojlund pounces, dribbles 40 yards and is about to shoot when Disasi catches up and force it behind for a corner.

09:32 PM BST

55 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Jackson lamps a right-foot angled shot that Onana turns away and triggers a counter that sends Hojlund haring 60 yards before tapping it to his left to Bruno on the 18-yard line and he thunders his shot over the bar.

09:30 PM BST

52 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Evans makes a vital block to keep out Enzo’s shot after yet more great work from Palmer to return the ball to Fernandez with a quick, cute pass. Maguire escapes a booking when Jackson knocks the ball over him on halfway and Maguire bodychecks him to stop him chasing it. Breathless action now. End to end.

09:27 PM BST

50 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Terrific run from Palmer across from the right to the left before shooting into Evans even though he had an overload. Twice so far this half Palmer’s running off his marker has disoriented Casemiro. He is owning that space in front of United’s centre-backs, popping up like a whack-a-mole.

09:25 PM BST

48 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Bruno wants a penalty when his left-foot shot from 20 yards hits Badiashile on the shoulder, then wants another when Disasi strong-arms Hojlund over and Maguire ends that attack with a galloping run into the box from the left before hammering a rising shot over the far post.

09:23 PM BST

46 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Manchester United kick off and Maguire tries to play a long ball up the right for Bruno Fernandes but it skips into Petrovic’s hands as the keeper raced out to the edge of his area.

09:20 PM BST

Varane has not come out for the second half

Evans ⇢ Varane.

09:08 PM BST

Half-time: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Very entertaining but I wouldn’t be surprised if Pochettino came out for the second half with as much hair as Ten Hag after throwing away their two-goal lead. Caicedo didn’t set his price and let’s not forget how highly coveted he was. But he needs a spell out of the team. His confidence and concentration look shot.

09:06 PM BST

45+4 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Fun game, this. Palmer crashes a blistering shot into the post from an angle. Maguire yells at the bench that Varane can’t continue and he can’t defend on his own but still no change.

09:05 PM BST

45+3 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Now Bruno is down with a calf problem but gets to his feet grimacing. Caicedo invites an attack by letting the ball roll under his foot. This is looking like a record transfer of Steve Daley to Man City proportions. Can’t shake the impression of Brighton doing a Harry Enfield ‘I saw you coming’ over the sale.

09:02 PM BST

45+2 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Casemiro and Enzo are having a heated conversation and the Brazil midfielder wags his finger in Enzo’s face after the Argentinian chopped down Mainoo.

09:01 PM BST

45 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Casemiro’s rash challenge opens up a path down the left for Mudryk but United see off the resulting corner.

We’ll have five minutes of stoppage time.

Bruno Fernandes steers in the equaliser - Charlotte Wilson/Offside via Getty Images

09:00 PM BST

42 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2

Mudryk and Maguire have better chances than they realise, the latter with a header but can’t punish more defensive lapses. Varane is holding his hip and looking concerned. Jonny Evans is warming up.

08:54 PM BST

GOAL!

Chelsea 2 Man Utd 2 (Bruno) Excellent team goal started by Onana’s distribution that invites Antony to race up the right before he switches it over to Garnacho just outside the box on the left. He turns and lays it back to Dalot who stands up a deep cross that Hojlund looks favourite for but Bruno gives him a shout and creeps in behind to bullet a header across goal and in at the far post. What a turnaround.

08:53 PM BST

36 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 1

Enzo is picked out by Palmer with an incisive pass to the left of the D and the World Cup-winner spanks a bobbling shot with his right that Onana blocks and Wan-Bissaka hacks clear.

Garnacho scores United's first - Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

08:49 PM BST

GOAL!

Chelsea 2 Man Utd 1 (Garnacho) Assist for Caicedo. Brainless decision from the record British transfer signing, passing infield when running back in the left-back position instead of rolling it back to the keeper. Garnacho pounces, runs diagonally into the box, gives the keeper the eyes and sits him down just as he reversed it with his left into the bottom right corner.

08:48 PM BST

32 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 0

Free-kick on the left for United. Fernandes’ cross is headed out to 20 yards to Mainoo who stings Petrovic’s palms with a fizzer.

08:47 PM BST

30 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 0

Badiashile heads away Bruno’s corner at the near post. McCist points out that Man Utd have been trying to use Dalot and Wan-Bissaka just as ‘Big Ange’ employs Porro and Udogie as No10s in possession. To say it isn’t working would flatter Ten Hag. It was never going to work.

08:44 PM BST

28 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 0

Maguire does well to force Mudryk wide after Jackson leaves Casemiro for dead with a diagonal run from inside-left to inside-right before feeding Mudryk. Maguire holds his line and narrows the angle, forcing Mudryk to shoot into the side-netting.

08:42 PM BST

25 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 0

Palmer’s running and commitment, not to mention the skill, have galvanised the crowd. He really is a one-man tonic that may cure the Chelsea malaise.

08:41 PM BST

How quickly they forget

There have been some chants of “Mason, what’s the score?” directed at Mason Mount on the away team’s substitutes’ bench since Cole Palmer’s penalty.

08:41 PM BST

23 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 0

Palmer diddles Dalot with a shoulder dip, shimmy and acceleration down the right and all the makeshift left-back can do is leg him up. In comes the free-kick, placed perfectly on to Disasi’s head to the left of the box, Wan-Bissaka having been successfully obstructed, but the beefy centre-half bullies his header over the bar. Should have done much better.

Man Utd fans second that emotion - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

08:37 PM BST

21 min: Chelsea 2 Man Utd 0

Manchester United simply make too many errors. Varane again bails out his midfield with a block to prevent Palmer doing further damage with a left-foot shot after ghosting into space.

Antony brings down Cucurella - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

08:34 PM BST

GOAL!

Chelsea 2 Man Utd 0 (Palmer, pen) Hooked hard into the bottom right, sending Onana the wrong way.

08:34 PM BST

Chelsea penalty

Antony sticks out a lazy leg to try to stop Mudryk’s pass reaching Cucurella and invites the Spain left-back to fall over the hurdle.

08:33 PM BST

18 min: Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

United attack up the right with Wan-Bissaka and Antony before the right-back slides it outside to Mainoo who stands up a deep cross beyond the back post and Garnacho takes on the volley but scoops it over.

08:31 PM BST

16 min: Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

Maguire goes to ground and is diddle by Jackson down the right but Man Utd get away with his mistake, Varane covering.

08:31 PM BST

14 min: Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

Wan-Bissaka is disgusted that the ref awards Mudryk a corner after the right-back chased the flying left winger down into the left corner. Maguire heads the corner back out to the left and Chelsea switch it to Gusto who cuts in from the right and ponders a shot but tees up Cucurella from 18 yards and he leans back and sprays a shot miles over.

Gallagher leads from the front with the first goal - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

08:27 PM BST

11 min: Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

Casemiro switches from left to right with a sharp pass out to Antony who looks after the ball well on a dribble before he picks out Hojlund to the left of the penalty spot, back to goal. The striker shields it and lays it off to his left to Garnacho who snatches into a shot that strikes Disasi and does no damage.

08:25 PM BST

9 min: Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

Two deflected shots, the first by Antony hits Mudryk on the backside and balloons into Petrovic’s arms. Then Palmer finds Mudryk with a slick pass and sends him off on a sprint down the left before he cuts in and fires a shot into Varane and the ball loops over the angle of crossbar and right post for a corner … that comes to naught.

08:22 PM BST

6 min: Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0

Diligent work from Cucurella to track Bruno’s run and block his effort after a United break. Dalot, incidentally, is left-back tonight and Wan-Bissaka on the right.

08:19 PM BST

GOAL!

Chelsea 1 Man Utd 0 (Gallagher) Enzo slides a pass diagonally out to the right for Gusto who gets in behind Dalot and whips over a cross that clips Varane’s heels and diverts straight to the Chelsea captain who fizzes a shot between Casemiro’s legs and under the dive of Onana who saw it late because, until he opened his gait, Casemiro was blocking his view of the ball.

08:18 PM BST

3 min: Chelsea 0 Man Utd 0

Good positioning from Cucurella allows him to pounce on a Maguire header but nothing comes of Chelsea’s attack.

08:17 PM BST

1 min: Chelsea 0 Man Utd 0

Chelsea kick off, attacking the old Shed and lump a ball up that Maguire heads away and United launch a counter with Antony haring up the right, taking the ball 50 yards before switching it across the 18-yard box for Bruno Fernandes to knock it back and he shoots into a Chelsea defender.

08:14 PM BST

All McCoist on the £230m Cheslea midfield

“Fernandez and Caicedo have failed to deliver on a regular basis so I’m looking forward to see what they’ll do tonight.”

Chelsea are in a huddle and then adopt their positions, Palmer on the right rather than as a false nine to start.

08:12 PM BST

Out come the teams

Both in their home strips in their entirety. Conor Gallagher leads out Chelsea with the pressure-diffuser holes in his socks that disgust Richard Keys so much.

08:11 PM BST

Live from the Bridge

Mason Mount is on the substitutes’ bench for his first return to Stamford Bridge as a Manchester United player. He chatted with former team-mate Thiago Silva during the warm-ups - it will be interesting to see what kind of reception he gets tonight.

08:08 PM BST

Which side are they on?

Chelsea have charged the most expensive ticket in Premier League history tonight, with those in the ‘dug-out club’ paying £5,000 for the privilege of sitting behind Mauricio Pochettino and the home bench. A few of the people in the £5,000 seats seem very enthusiastic about seeing Manchester United players....

08:06 PM BST

Pochettino takes his turn at the mic

It was in doubt, but in the last few days Malo has improved a lot and now he is fit. It’s good to have the same starting XI and repeat it to give confidence and trust in them. To see if with this capacity to repeat the team we can improve with our performance. This is a must-win game.

08:03 PM BST

Ten Hag speaks to TNT Sports

We have two big games in three days so we divide the game times [for Rashford]. We need everyone. We have a very strong bench. We need a strong bench. We had good contributions from the bench lately, Mount scored, Antony scored, Amad scored. [Mount] is not ready for a start, he has had so many problems this season, we have to build him up. We have a lack of fit defenders, it’s a relief [Maguire and Varane are fit]. It would have been a headache.

07:55 PM BST

Chelsea’s DJ

Has rattled through the Manics, the Clash, Pulp so far. All a prelude to this:

07:50 PM BST

Ten Hag’s judgment on trial

Erik ten Hag has suggested that Marcus Rashford has been rested but there is no two ways about it: if the forward was playing well and in form there is no way he would have been left out of this game. It is a different situation from Manchester City benching Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne against Aston Villa – and not least because they have such a strong squad and can afford to make such changes. It means there is a start for Antony who remains the signing, more than any other made by Ten Hag, who is being used as an example of the waste in the transfer market under the manager and whether he can be trusted with future signings. How Ten Hag could do with a good performance from Antony.

07:49 PM BST

Mason Mount returns to the Bridge

Matt Law has the lowdown on his long trip ‘home’ …

Mason Mount returns to his boyhood club - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

07:37 PM BST

We have published this news story on Marcus Rashford tonight

Marcus Rashford’s brother hits out at Gary Neville and other pundits for ‘clickbait’ criticism.

07:36 PM BST

Joe Cole on the two teams

No one knows which Chelsea will turn up, no one knows which Man Utd will turn up. Pochettino [on sticking with the same starting XI] maybe saying, ‘you got us into this mess, you get us out of it’.

07:34 PM BST

Rio Ferdinand on Ten Hag’s selection

Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are the top scorers against the top six and both are on the bench. Marcus Rashford has been a talisman at this football club for a long time now, so it’s a gamble.

07:30 PM BST

Ten Hag says Rashford is not dropped

Marcus is on the bench for rotation to keep him and the team fresh through a busy period, with another big game on Sunday.

07:29 PM BST

Your teams in the trad style

Chelsea Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Jackson, Gallagher, Mudryk; Palmer.

Subtitutes Bettinelli, Gilchrist, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Madueke, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Tauriainen, Sterling.

Manchester United Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Subtitutes Heaton, Kambwala, Evans, Amrabat, Eriksen, McTominay, Diallo, Mount, Rashford.

Referee Jarred Gillett (Queensland).

07:18 PM BST

Man Utd make three changes

Maguire comes in for Lindelof, Casemiro for McTominay and Antony for Rashford.

07:16 PM BST

Chelsea are unchanged

06:44 PM BST

Wrote this a few years ago about some players who had played for both clubs

Quite a long read but if you do fancy it, it was written before the tragic, early death of Ray Wilkins.

Six of one – The best and worst transfers between Manchester United and Chelsea

06:31 PM BST

06:28 PM BST

Preview: Once the league’s defining fixture …

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea vs Manchester United, both of whom have Cup semi-finals the weekend after next as opportunities to take something positive from poxy seasons. They start the game in 12th and sixth respectively but this fixture, which was this competition’s defining match for a good 10 years from 2003-13, has recently been a drab affair and rather one sided. Chelsea have not won home or away in the league against Man Utd since 2017-18, losing five and drawing seven which include one defeat and four draws at the Bridge.

Chelsea, who lost 2-1 at Old Trafford in December, are unbeaten in their last five league matches but have hardly been convincing, provoking something that looks and smells like mutiny among their supporters in the midst of draws with Brentford and Burnley during that run not to mention the howls of exasperation and derision when they were pinned back to 2-2 by Leicester in the Cup quarter-final before ultimately squeaking victory late on.

Stamford Bridge has always been a very demanding crowd and their patience has been all but exhausted by the failure to show any discernible progress since the takeover in the summer of 2022. If everyone were fit, what would Chelsea’s best team be? Still, because of inconsistency of form and despite all the investment, no one has a clue and that’s never a good position to be in.

Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t so much as have an embarrassment of riches as an extravagance of temptations. He might be better off pulling on the hair shirt of his early days at Spurs rather than the mink coat of his years at PSG and sticking to a core of 15 possible starters. But in his defence, who knows how that would play in the boardroom or the massed ranks in the exec suite?

Manchester United have beaten Everton and were truly terrible during their spawny draw with Brentford since losing two on the spin against Fulham and the derby with City. Victory here would close the gap to Spurs in fifth to six points and to eight with a game in hand to Villa in fourth. Like Chelsea, they have lost too many influential players to injury and, although they showed in the Cup against Liverpool that they can rise to an occasion, in truth they have made barely any progress since the end of the 2020-21 season. This, once the most prestigious of fixtures, has become one whose true relevance will be measured only in the scale of the backlash should one side display the meekness that has characterised much of their seasons.

