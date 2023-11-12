Chelsea struck gold with Cole Palmer – their best signing of the summer transfer window

Cole Palmer who was sold by Pep Guardiola for £42 million frustrated the champions by scoring a stoppage-time penalty - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

When Chelsea’s recruitment staff were squad planning for the current season, there was one name that was raised who they feared Manchester City would simply refuse to do business on.

Cole Palmer was the latest of Chelsea’s summer signings, arriving on the final day of the window, and yet it was during the negotiations over Mateo Kovacic’s move to City at the end of June that his name was first brought up between the two clubs.

Kovacic’s move in the opposite direction, which went through without any hitches, is believed to have been key to City allowing Palmer to move to a traditional rival and for a deal to eventually be agreed without any last-minute price hikes.

Chelsea knew they would be made to wait over Palmer and became concerned that he may not be allowed to leave City under any circumstances when the Premier League champions refused to entertain a loan enquiry from Brighton.

But the relationship between Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and City director of football Txiki Begiristain, together with Palmer’s desire for a guarantee of more first-team football, changed the landscape.

As it became clear that City were going to sign Jeremy Doku, confidence inside Stamford Bridge increased and Chelsea were finally given a price for Palmer, who immediately made it clear he was keen on the switch.

Palmer arrived at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the summer transfer window - Getty Images/Harriet Lander

While many of Chelsea’s other signings were publicly signposted months and weeks in advance of their moves, the club managed to keep Palmer quiet. So determined were they for news not to leak and potentially place a deal in danger that, while final negotiations were happening, his name was not allowed to be spoken in the public areas of the club’s Cobham training ground. Staff outside the recruitment and management team were simply kept out of the loop.

A deal worth £42.5 million, more than Tottenham Hotspur paid for England international James Maddison, seemed steep at the time for Palmer, who was relatively unproven at the top level, but Chelsea never viewed it in isolation.

Supporters have tried to make comparisons between Palmer and Mason Mount, but it was actually Kai Havertz he was always lined up to replace, regardless of the injury Christopher Nkunku suffered in pre-season.

Having sold the German for £65 million to Arsenal, Chelsea calculated that signing his successor for over £20 million less represented excellent business.

Before addressing how well Palmer has settled into his new club on the pitch, it is perhaps more interesting to note how he has impressed Chelsea insiders off it.

The 21-year-old, who was born in Wythenshawe, in Manchester, and had never lived away from his parents before moving to London, is said to wants to try to learn Spanish in a bid to communicate even better with some of his Chelsea team-mates and staff.

Palmer is keen on communicating with his Spanish-speaking colleagues in their native tongue - Getty Images/Justin Tallis

Chelsea have a number of Spanish speakers in Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernández and Thiago Silva, along with head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his backroom staff, and Palmer wants to make an effort to better understand them, rather than simply relying on being spoken to in English.

He is also understood to have enquired about using a chef at his home to help him to learn to cook and eat the right food, rather than relying on the club to solely provide his meals or ordering takeaway while he is on his own.

Raheem Sterling took Palmer under his wing at City, when the forward was first promoted to the senior squad by Pep Guardiola after scoring 15 goals and assisting five more in 14 Under-18 Premier League games.

Palmer surprised some during Chelsea’s recent match with Arsenal when he insisted on taking a penalty – rather than allow a more senor player such as Raheem Sterling take responsibility - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Unsurprisingly, Sterling gave Palmer a glowing reference when Chelsea’s recruitment staff asked for his opinion and the 28-year-old has helped him settle into London life and his new Chelsea surroundings.

Sterling saw leadership qualities in Palmer, which have already been evident at Chelsea, where he has assumed responsibility for taking penalties, scoring all three of those he has taken, and not been shy in making his feelings clear to his team-mates, as Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson can confirm.

That confidence, which borders on arrogance, has been embraced by Pochettino, who would have loved the way in which Palmer shushed the Tottenham crowd in celebration after equalising from the penalty spot last week and nonchalantly shrugged his shoulders after his equaliser deep in injury time against Manchester City on Sunday.

Palmer was known by Pochettino, whose enthusiasm for the deal grew after being presented with greater information on his character and watching numerous clips of him.

Pat Nevin, the former Chelsea winger, has already compared Palmer to a young Kevin De Bruyne and three goals and four assists would certainly suggest he is a player who is capable of impacting games in a similar way to the Belgian.

Palmer can play as a No 10, an advanced eight or even a false nine, but his ability to drift in from the right, where he has predominantly started for Chelsea so far, has also drawn comparisons to another former City star, Riyad Mahrez, who could score and create goals in almost equal measure.

He has already played more Premier League minutes for Chelsea than he did in his entire City career and there was no ill will from Guardiola and Palmer’s former club before the two sides met on Sunday. City insiders still describe him as “a great lad and talented player” who simply wanted a guarantee of more opportunities, which the club’s fans should also be understanding of.

Doku’s superb impact means it would be churlish to claim City have made a mistake over allowing Palmer to leave and they knew full well just what a good player Chelsea were signing.

The early signs are, however, that Chelsea have got an even better player and person in Palmer than they had bargained for.

A version of this article was first published last week