Cole Leinart leaves Mater Dei for Newport Harbor

Sophomore Cole Leinart, left, was the backup quarterback at Mater Dei the last two seasons to Elijah Brown. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Cole Leinart, a sophomore quarterback at Mater Dei and the son of Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, has transferred to Newport Harbor.

He was the backup quarterback the last two seasons to Elijah Brown. His father enrolled him at Mater Dei to be with the coach who coached him, Bruce Rollinson. Rollinson retired as coach after last season.

Mater Dei royalty. Cole Leinart and Elijah Brown. pic.twitter.com/CDFhVRXFw5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 3, 2022

Leinart traveled with Mater Dei last week to Maryland for the team's game against St. Frances but enrolled at Newport Harbor on Wednesday.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.