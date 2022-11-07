Cole Kmet's growth is under-the-radar aspect of Bears' offensive success

Kmet's growth is under-the-radar aspect of Bears' offensive success originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- All the talk over the last three weeks has been about Justin Fields' ascension from question mark to franchise quarterback.

Rightfully so.

But he's not the only member of a young Bears offense who is starting to find his game.

Entering the season, many expected tight end Cole Kmet to be a focal point of the Bears' passing attack in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme. The Shanahan Tree is famous for the wide-zone rushing attack and how it uses that action to create open opportunities in the pass game, especially for tight ends.

Through seven weeks, Kmet had been quiet. The breakout that was expected hadn't materialized.

But Kmet finally found the end zone for the first time since his rookie season in the Bears' Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He followed that up with five catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Last season, Kmet put up a bagel in the touchdown category. He wasn't the red-zone weapon the Bears drafted him to be. Did Matt Nagy utilize him incorrectly? Yes. But Kmet also admitted he needed to be better.

Both Kmet's touchdowns against the Dolphins came in the red zone. Both were a product of the work he has put in to become a better all-around tight end.

“Yeah, I still think that if I look at myself last year, and I know people don’t love talking about the run game stuff, but my run-game blocking has been great this year, and I’ve been really proud of what I have been doing on film in that regard," Kmet said Monday. "My separation on routes has been great. Not all the time has it really worked out where we have been able to hit it for whatever reason, but that has been going well for me.

"I think at the end of the day, as we’ve been getting more comfortable in this offense, you can see guys starting to execute better in the red zone and things like that. It takes all 11 on offense. I’m not a defensive end going one-on-one against a tackle, you don’t get those just a win your matchup type deal. Everything has got to click around you. Yeah, I think when I look at those two things in the pass game and run game, I’ve seen a lot of growth from myself now from last year.”

Both of Kmet's touchdowns Sunday came off the run game.

The first came when the Bears faked a power run to the left and sent Kmet out to the right. Fields pulled off an incredible ball fake, beat the edge defender, and delivered a dime to Kmet, who did the rest.

"I mean that’s a play we’ve been really working from really back to OTAs," Kmet said. "And then when you’re able to run the ball, we’ve been able to run the ball the past couple weeks, you’re able to get good run sell. And Justin obviously with a great fake there and then [Equanimeous St. Brown] just a great block to get me in the end zone. So just well executed all around."

Kmet's second touchdown of the day, likewise, came off a run-action fake that was executed perfectly.

The Bears got the ball in Kmet's hands a number of different ways Sunday. He had the five catches for 41 yards, an 8-yard jet sweep, and a 1-yard sneak in which the Bears motioned him under center to take the snap to convert on third-and-short.

Fields' growth over the last month has been nothing short of incredible. His immense talent is shining through, and the Bears have reworked their offense around what he does best while working to improve the rough edges he still has.

But if one player perfectly encapsulates the slow build of the Bears' offense's success, it's Kmet. He had five catches for 56 yards and no touchdowns through four weeks. In the past two weeks, he has had seven catches for 52 yards and three touchdowns.

He has improved as a run blocker, and the success of the Bears' NFL-best run game has opened up opportunities for him in the passing game. What Getsy has done is pinpoint how best to utilize Kmet's ability and put that into play for an offense that desperately needs playmakers.

"Yeah, definitely, obviously in the red zone being used like that and being used off of run action and all that stuff, getting handoffs, playing quarterback for a play," Kmet said Monday when asked if this is the most comfortable he has been as a Bear. "So yeah, definitely unique.

"And I think we’ve been figuring this thing out dating back to OTAs and we’re still continuing to figure this thing out with everybody involved, figuring our strengths out and things of that nature. So yeah, lot of fun yesterday for the offense and obviously we’ve gotta finish it out there at the end but a lot of creative things going on for sure."

Kmet's improvement mirrors that of the Bears' entire offense. As the running game has found its groove, so has he. The production in the passing game has followed.

The Bears' young offense is improving with each game, each practice. Fields is the headliner, but Kmet's growth could wind up being a vital part of the rebuild picture ahead.

