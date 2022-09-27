Cole Kmet wants offense to be the reason the Bears win games

The Chicago Bears (2-1) escaped Week 3 with a narrow victory over the Houston Texans (0-2-1), no thanks to their inept passing offense but with some help from the defense with clutch takeaways.

Chicago’s run game racked up 281 yards on the ground against Houston, which included 157 yards from Khalil Herbert on 20 carries with two touchdowns. But it’s not the run game that has everyone worried, it’s the passing offense with second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

While tight end Cole Kmet praised the run game’s dominance, he also recognized that the passing game has plenty of work to do. And Kmet is itching for the offense to get to the point where they’re the reason the Bears are winning games, not the defense.

“I want to be part of the reason why we win,” Kmet told reporters Monday. “I don’t know if that sounds selfish offensively, but I want the offense to be the reason why we win a game, and that’s what we are working towards.”

The game against the Texans was viewed as a get-right game for Fields and the passing game, which averaged 76.5 passing yards through two games. But it wasn’t much better against Houston’s 26th-ranked pass defense, where Fields completed 8-of-17 passes for 106 yards with two interceptions.

Kmet recorded his first reception of the season on Sunday, which was even a shock to the third-year tight end. He finished the game with two receptions for 40 yards on three targets. But he should’ve had more.

Now, the passing game becomes a weekly storyline surrounding the Bears, who will get another chance to get it right against the Giants next Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire