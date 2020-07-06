Cole Kmet looks like a beast in Bears' home uniform

Big shoutout to the Chicago Bears social media team for sharing how they so perfectly placed second-round pick Cole Kmet in the team's home kit.

First, take a look at Kmet's fresh No. 85. The comparisons to Rob Gronkowski suddenly got real:

First look at hometown kid @ColeKmet in a 🐻 jersey. pic.twitter.com/xbVXq4BbrV — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 5, 2020

How'd the Bears make such a clean jersey swap? They shared their process on Twitter. Check it out:

Behind the scenes. 👀



Follow us on TikTok for more: https://t.co/EtG2aRM9NU pic.twitter.com/8x8jCyp6gC



— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 5, 2020

Kmet is expected to play a significant role for the Bears' offense in 2020, even if he begins his rookie year behind Jimmy Graham on the team's tight end pecking order. Graham's status as an experienced veteran who's had success as a receiver will make him the first choice among tight ends in (insert quarterback here) progressions, but Kmet's upside should result in early-season opportunities, especially in the red zone.

Graham's best days are behind him, while Kmet is just getting started. If he brings more juice to the offense (and it becomes obvious from the get-go), the Bears will waste little time promoting him.

It's easy to envision that No. 85 scoring a bunch of touchdowns at Soldier Field in the not-too-distant future.

