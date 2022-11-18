Bears tight end Cole Kmet exited the injury report Friday after being a full participant. He will play Sunday against the Falcons.

Kmet injured his thigh in a collision with cornerback Jeff Okudah on the Bears’ final drive of the day. He did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday.

Kmet has five touchdowns the past three games.

“He’s been playing really well the last few weeks,” coach Matt Eberflus said, via Larry Mayer of the team website. “He stands for everything we believe in. He’s passionate about the game. He’s a great teammate, works hard every day, same guy every day and we love where he’s at and where he’s going right now.”

The Bears won’t have receiver N'Keal Harry (illness) or safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) as they ruled out both.

Right guard Teven Jenkins (hip), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) are questionable after practicing without restrictions Friday. All three missed Sunday’s game against the Lions.

For the Falcons, tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) was ruled out, and cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and safety Erik Harris (foot) are questionable.

Cole Kmet exits injury report, but N’Keal Harry won’t play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk