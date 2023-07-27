Cole Kmet eager to prove Bears right after contract extension

The big news of the day is tight end Cole Kmet signing a four-year contract extension worth $50 million. The news broke during Wednesday’s practice, and Kmet explained that he learned that a deal was in place 20 minutes before practice started. Kmet said his first emotion was relief.

“The last three days were pretty hectic, not really knowing where it was going to go,” Kmet said. “But got a call from my representation 20 minutes before I went out that we were good to go, so it was a good feeling.”

Kmet is the first long-term extension for general manager Ryan Poles, who joined the Bears last offseason. The fact that it was former GM Ryan Pace, not Poles, who drafted Kmet, is certainly significant.

“It’s obviously life-changing stuff, and it’s pretty wild to think about,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s crazy. I don’t even know how else to say it. Honored to be here. Honored that they felt I was a guy worthy of this. Ready to get going and prove these guys right and play beyond what the contract value is, in my opinion. That’s what I want to do. And show that they made the right decision.”

Kmet is part of what’s been an impactful 2020 draft class, and there could be more contract extensions on the way — whether it’s cornerback Jaylon Johnson, wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool or defensive end Trevis Gipson.

While Mooney acknowledged he’d also like to get a contract extension, he was very happy for Kmet.

“I love Cole Kmet,” Mooney said. “Cole is my guy. I love playing with Cole. I talk to him after the game, before the game, in the huddle. I just love Cole.”

