Cole Kmet dubbed Bears' vital rookie on offense in 2020

Former NFL general manager Charley Casserly was tasked with identifying a vital rookie on the offensive and defensive side of the ball for every NFC North team, and to no one's surprise, Cole Kmet was his choice as the first-year player with the most pressure on offense.

"A year ago, the Bears had no presence at tight end, so the rookie second-round pick fills a huge need,"Casserly wrote. "Chicago also added Jimmy Graham this offseason to be the "move" tight end as a player who isn't asked to block a lot on the line of scrimmage but could line up in the slot or as an H-back. However, Kmet will give the team a big, physical target who can go inside and earn YAC as a strong runner. He offers more potential as a blocker than Graham."

This wasn't a very difficult choice for an offense that only added Kmet and fifth-round pick, Darnell Mooney, as potential impact players in the 2020 NFL draft. Ryan Pace selected two offensive linemen late, but neither are expected to contribute this season. In fact, they have a lot of work to do to earn a spot on the final roster.

Kmet has a huge opportunity to earn a starting job in Week 1. At least, he has a chance to earn starter's reps even if he doesn't line up with the first team for the first snap of the game. That nod will go to Graham, and it better. The Bears are paying him $8 million per season, after all. That would be a hefty price to pay for a reserve.

Kmet's upside as a red-zone target is obvious. At 6'6 and 260 pounds, he'll be a handful to cover inside the 20-yard line. But his ability after the catch is equally appealing as a traditional pass-catching option at the position.

Matt Nagy's offense hasn't reached it's full potential in his first two years as Bears head coach in large part because he hasn't had the playmaker he needs at tight end. Trey Burton was supposed to be that guy; he wasn't. Now, it's Kmet's turn. And if he lives up to his potential, he could instantly become one of the most productive tight ends in the NFC early in his career.

