Cole Holcomb wants to return to Commanders in 2023

Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb was a bit of an ironman over the past two seasons. In 2021, Holcomb played 99% of Washington’s defensive snaps, setting a new career high with 142 tackles.

Holcomb was poised for an even larger role in 2022. Instead of spending another high draft choice on a linebacker, or spending big in free agency, head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio were counting on Holcomb to take over inside and Jamin Davis to make a big leap.

After a rough first two games, Washington’s defense began to round into shape in Week 3. Unfortunately for Holcomb, his season ended after a Week 7 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Holcomb suffered a foot injury that kept him out of practice for weeks. At one point, it seemed like Holcomb would return, but in late November, Washington shut him down for the season. Holcomb finished the 2022 season by playing in seven games and recording 69 tackles.

Holcomb underwent foot surgery in early December.

The former fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.

Washington has other notable free agents, too, including defensive tackle Daron Payne and quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Payne is the top priority, and it would not be a surprise if Washington applies the franchise tag next month.

As for Holcomb, the coaches have always spoken glowingly of his play. And while Del Rio compensated for his loss at times by using the three safeties on the field, the Commanders missed Holcomb late in the season. The duo of Holcomb and Davis had taken a step forward in 2022, and Holcomb has made it clear where he wants to be in 2023 and beyond.

“I love this organization,” Holcomb told reporters last week via John Keim of ESPN. “I love the guys in the locker room. I’d love to get something done. But I also understand the business side of this league. Whatever happens, I’ll deal with what I got to deal with.”

It’s not clear where Washington views Holcomb among its offseason priorities. Coming off an injury, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Holcomb and the Commanders agree to a one-year deal, which would allow him to re-enter free agency in 2024, coming off a healthy campaign.

If Washington doesn’t retain Holcomb, add linebacker to the list of offseason needs.

