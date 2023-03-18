Cole Holcomb says goodbye to Washington

Cole Holcomb was a fan favorite the moment Washington drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Washington was terrible that season, but the rookie linebacker from North Carolina was a bright spot, playing all 16 games and making 15 starts.

When new head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio came aboard in 2020, Holcomb remained in the starting lineup, a key piece of Washington’s new defense. Even better for Holcomb, Rivera and Del Rio were former standout NFL linebackers, which boded well for his development.

Add in Holcomb’s mullet; it sealed his status as a fan favorite.

But after four years in Washington, Holcomb signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week once the Commanders signed Holcomb’s likely replacement in free agency, Cody Barton.

Washington wanted Holcomb back, but the two sides were apart on money. The Steelers gave Holcomb a deal for three years and up to $18 million.

On Saturday, Holcomb went to his Instagram to say thank you and goodbye to Washington.

Several former teammates quickly responded to Holcomb’s post, including Chase Young, Kam Curl, Jeremy Reaves and Jamin Davis.

Good luck to Cole Holcomb on the next chapter of his career with the Steelers.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire