Cole Holcomb and Mitchell Trubisky were college roommates. On Monday, they'll be NFL opponents

Stopping Mitchell Trubisky on Monday night will be very key for the Redskins in Week 3. Luckily for them, they've got one defender who knows the Bears quarterback quite well.

Rookie linebacker Cole Holcomb, who seized a starting job in the season opener and who's been a major contributor so far, was college roommates with Trubisky at North Carolina for two years. In an interview with the Redskins Talk podcast, Holcomb explained what he learned about the signal caller during that time.

"He's a competitor," Holcomb told JP Finlay. "He hates losing. He's one of those perfectionist people. Maybe if we can rattle him up a little bit, get him nervous back there, we'll be able to make some things happen with him."

Holcomb caught the attention of Redskins coaches early in training camp thanks to his devoted studying habits, so it sounds like he's a perfectionist, too. Even so, the two have made room in their schedules to chirp at one another.

"Yeah, we've been texting all week," Holcomb said. "We've got a group chat with a bunch of the teammates. They're all like, 'Oh, it's Mitch vs. Cole this week. It's Mitch vs. Cole this week. What's going to happen?'"

Hopefully for Washington, what's going to happen is that the Burgundy and Gold will "rattle" Chicago's starter like Holcomb wants to. Through two contests, the Redskins have the second-to-worst pressure rate of any defense in the NFL.

If they can fix that starting Monday, that bodes well for them notching their first win of 2019. If not, on the other hand, then the heat will be turned up even more (if that's even possible) on Holcomb's boss, Greg Manusky, and Manusky's entire unit.

Perhaps Holcomb can have a mid-game reunion with Trubisky in the Bears' backfield and help that cause. Pregame, though, they'll likely catch up, and in that catch-up, Holcomb will probably refer to Trubisky as "Mitch."

But according to Holcomb, shortening his friend's name doesn't work everywhere. It turns out Holcomb picked up something about his ex-roommate's mom as well back at UNC.

"I call him Mitch when it's just me and him," he said. "I don't say it around his mom, though. You say it around his mom, you might get punched."

