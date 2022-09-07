Cole Holcomb listed as starting linebacker for Commanders

The NFL season starts this week and that means depth charts for teams are getting released, giving people the first look at starters. And one former UNC football standout is lined up to start week one.

Former UNC linebacker Cole Holcomb is listed as the week one starter at the linebacker position for the Washington Commanders.

Holcomb has played three years with the Commanders, taking significant steps up in his production each year. In 2021, Holcomb played 16 games and totaled 142 tackles to go along with two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack.

The former fifth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft was originally a walk-on at North Carolina before turning into one of the most productive linebackers in the ACC.

Holcomb was a Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2018 for the Tar Heels.

The Commanders went 7-10 last season. They get their 2022 season started on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire