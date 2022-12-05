The Commanders will not be getting linebacker Cole Holcomb back this season.

Holcomb went on injured reserve on November 25 because of a foot injury and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he had surgery that will keep him from returning to action.

Holcomb last played in Week Seven and he started all of the team’s first seven games this year. He had 69 tackles and a pass defensed in those appearances.

The 2019 fifth-round pick is in the final year of his initial NFL contract. Pelissero adds that he is expected to be fully recovered before free agency gets underway in March.

Cole Holcomb out for year after foot surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk