Cole Hocker dominates 1500 meters heat: 'I don't want to leave anything up to chance.'
The Cathedral graduate sent an early message at the 2024 US Track and Field Olympic trials.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Neither of these teams existed the last time an NHL team erased a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Birmingham-Southern College's baseball team is finally finished after an 11–10 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III College World Series.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
Djokovic may focus his attention on the Olympics and skip Wimbledon this year.
Lefty never did get his U.S. Open win, and it's looking like he never will.